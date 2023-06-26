Check Point Software Releases ESG Report to Reaffirm its Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance Practices

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has released its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for 2022 which highlights the company’s dedication to making a positive impact on the world. This report covers Check Point’s sustainability-related projects, technology, business and activities over the last twelve months. It demonstrates their commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices across three ESG areas, in addition to its own pledge towards digital resilience.



Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO at Check Point, said: “Our report is an accurate reflection of what we’ve achieved so far, as well as a glimpse of our future plans. ESG is of paramount importance to us, and we’re taking definitive steps to continuously improve. From committing to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, to extending cyber education programs to eager learners worldwide, these actions and many more embody what I believe to be the essence of Check Point - making the world safer while also making it better.”

Key highlights from the report include:

Digital Resilience: As a leading player in the cybersecurity sector, Check Point is committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends and issues. The report lays out how the company is protecting organizations from the most imminent cyber threats across the ever-evolving digital world, while promoting critical cybersecurity literacy for all.

Carbon Neutrality Focus: The report underscores Check Point's endeavour to safeguard the digital and physical world through a precise computation and management of the Scope 1&2 carbon emissions across office functions, product lifecycles, and the supply chain. A key part of the company's environmental strategy lies in our commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040. Concurrently, the company is concentrating on the formulation of a robust plan aimed at reducing Scope 2 emissions, highlighting its dedication towards continually improving the environmental performance.

Social Responsibility: Check Point recognizes the importance of fostering a diverse, inclusive, and safe workplace. The report outlines how they are building an inclusive, equitable, and diverse workforce that supports employee wellbeing and gives back to the local community. The company has championed gender diversity, with 44% of top leadership positions held by women and established female-led mentoring programs and campaigns to increase the number of women in tech roles. Check Point has also supported more than 350 NGOs and charitable organizations worldwide.

Governance and Ethics: Maintaining strong governance practices is at the core of Check Point's operations. The report highlights the company’s robust governance structure, transparent decision-making processes, and commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards. The company complies with the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, which covers business issues such as confidentiality, equal opportunities and harassment. Check Point has also maintained an internal framework security policy to safeguard the confidentiality, availability and integrity of its systems and personal data.

The full report is available to download here. Or visit https://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/esg/ for more information.

