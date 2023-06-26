Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Clients, Receives Three 2023 HFMA MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, an industry-leading revenue cycle management company, in support of three healthcare provider clients, has been named a recipient of three 2023 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (“HFMA”). The recognition demonstrates Ensemble’s continued commitment to helping healthcare providers meet and exceed industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implement the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives and achieve outstanding patient satisfaction.

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented on June 25 during the HFMA Annual Conference in Nashville, TN.

This is the fifth year in a row that Ensemble, in support of healthcare providers, has been named a MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle Winner. This is the third year in a row ThedaCare has been recognized with this honor and the second year in a row for Ballad Health and Covenant Health.

Ardent Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Fairfield Health, in partnership with Ensemble, were recognized with the 2023 HFMA MAP Certificates of Revenue Cycle Achievement.

“We are so proud to receive these HFMA MAP Awards in partnership with three outstanding healthcare provider partners,” said Ensemble Founder, President and CEO Judson Ivy. “At Ensemble, we are committed to delivering effective solutions that truly make a difference and drive financial performance for our clients, and we do that by focusing on the human impact of the work we do. We are honored to play a role in helping these healthcare organizations provide a better healthcare experience for their patients and communities.”

Ensemble partners with more than 300 hospitals across the U.S. to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences by bringing effectiveness, efficiency and clarity to the revenue cycle. Ensemble deploys patented technology combined with more than 1,200 documented best practices across the entire revenue cycle, from patient engagement to account resolution, to drive an average net revenue lift of 5% for full outsourcing clients.

“Our MAP award winners have achieved excellence in revenue cycle by focusing on patient engagement, workforce development and innovation,” said HFMA President and CEO Ann Jordan. “Congratulations to all the 2023 High Performance winners.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. With a complete platform of services, technology, business intelligence and analytics, Ensemble manages the entire revenue cycle so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.