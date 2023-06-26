The Habit Burger Grill Partners with HMSHost On New Restaurant Opening at Chongqing International Airport

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California, USA-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced the grand opening of their newest international restaurant in Chongqing, the fourth largest city in China, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The restaurant is located at Terminal 3 in Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.



“It is an honor to partner with HMSHost, a global leader in dining with an impressive track record in China. We are excited to open this flagship location at one of China’s busiest airports,” said John Phillips, Chief Business Development Officer, The Habit Burger Grill.

David Mackay, Regional Managing Director Asia Pacific HMSHost International: “We are extremely pleased to be developing our first Habit Burger Grill restaurant in the APAC region. We have enjoyed the collaboration between HMSHost and the Habit Burger team as we look to redefine the food and beverage offerings at Chongqing International Airport. We look forward to boosting our presence in the region with the Habit Burger brand and giving travelers the ultimate HMSHost experience: attention.”

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers and fresh marinated chicken. The Habit also has an incredible selection of sides and handspun frozen shakes.

“We look forward to serving the community handcrafted, chargrilled food with California-fresh quality and flavor,” said Yang Ming Ong, General Manager Asia Pacific, The Habit Burger Grill. “Chongqing is the second city for The Habit Burger Grill in China after Shanghai, and we are actively seeking partners to build and develop in other major cities.”

This restaurant welcomes travelers with over a hundred-seater dining room as well as to-go options. The airport location is ideal for introducing The Habit Burger Grill to a wider audience, increasing awareness of the brand’s handcrafted, California feel-good food with the thousands of travelers passing through daily.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant is open daily from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and a part of the Yum! Brands family since 2020, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as international locations in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

About HMSHost International

HMSHost International – part of the Autogrill Group, and recently part of the Dufry Group – is the world’s leading food & beverage operator for people on the move. In 50 years’ time, we’ve curated an appealing and commercially sustainable portfolio of world famous partner brands, local heroes and brands we developed ourselves. You can find our restaurants at 42 airports, 35 train stations and 7 shopping malls, spread across 19 countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, India and the Middle East. In our Asia Pacific Region, we are committed to drawing on our global expertise as we strengthen our presence in what can be described as one of the leading hospitality food and service regions in the world.

Although food & beverage is our specialty, our guests come first. That’s why we welcome them with our secret ingredient: attention. Giving attention turns hasty travelers into grateful guests, ensures an inspiring working environment for our associates and genuinely differentiates us from our competitors, further strengthening our position as a ‘partner of choice’. We also take the planet seriously; included in the MIB® ESG index on the Milano stock exchange underlines our commitment to Make It Happen, focusing on nurturing people, offering sustainable food experiences and caring for the planet.

Visit www.hmshost.international for more information and connect on LinkedIn.

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

Y.M. Ong, General Manager, Asia Pacific

YangMing.Ong@yum.com

HMSHost International Press Contact:

Cathy Jongens, Director of Communications HMSHost International

Cathy.jongens@hmshost.net

+31628198828

