Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trial Analysis: DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Pipeline as 90+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

The increase in the prevalence of Hepatocellular Carcinoma has been marked as the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases. Environmental factors such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and increasing urbanization are the main causes of its prevalence. Thus, a higher prevalence and demand for effective drugs are anticipated to drive the market’s growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline hepatocellular carcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the hepatocellular carcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s hepatocellular carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 95+ pipeline therapies for hepatocellular carcinoma treatment.

Key hepatocellular carcinoma companies such as Can-Fite BioPharma, Sinocelltech, AVEO Oncology, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Beijing SyngenTech, Surface Oncology, Novartis Oncology, Array BioPharma, Taizhou Hanzhong Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Shenogen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Tarus Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Virogin Biotech, Yiviva, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Antengene Corporation, Iterion Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Guangdong ProCapZoom Biosciences, Eutilex, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, OriCell Therapeutics, Gongwin Biopharm, Celgene Corporation, Phanes Therapeutics, MacroGenics, Genoscience Pharma, Tempest Therapeutics, JW Therapeutics, NETRIS Pharma, Adagene, and others are evaluating new hepatocellular carcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising hepatocellular carcinoma pipeline therapies such as Namodenoson, Tivozanib, SCT-I10A, OBT-624, SynOV1.1, SRF388, INC280, HX008, AK104, Serplulimab, ERY974, Fisogatinib, Icaritin, TSR-022, TT-4, TTI-101, VG161, YIV-906, TQB2450, ATG 008, BBI608, Tegavivint, Pexastimogene Devacirepvec, SCG101, SZ003, EU307, ADI-PEG20, Ori-C101, Para-Toluenesulfonamide, CC-122, PT199, vobramitamab duocarmazine, ezurpimtrostat, TPST-1120, JWATM214, NP137, ADG126, and others are under different phases of hepatocellular carcinoma clinical trials.

In May 2023, Harbour BioMed announced the results of the phase Ib clinical trial of porustobart (HBM4003), in combination of toripalimab in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (trial code: NCT05149027) were released at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2023.

In April 2023, Tempest Therapeutics announced positive early results from a global randomized Phase Ib/II clinical study in which TPST-1120, Tempest's small molecule PPAR⍺ antagonist, demonstrated clinically-meaningful improvement in multiple categories when combined with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in a randomized comparison to atezolizumab and bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In March 2023, Omega Therapeutics announced a clinical supply agreement with Roche to evaluate OTX-2002, its lead candidate in development for the treatment of MYC-driven hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 therapy, atezolizumab, as part of Omega's Phase I/II MYCHELANGELO clinical trial.

In February 2023, JW Therapeutics announced the initiation of clinical study of JWATM214 in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and the first patient infusion. This first-in-human study of JWATM214 aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability, determine the recommended phase II dose (RP2D), and evaluate the pharmacokinetic profile and preliminary efficacy of JWATM214 in adult patients with GPC-3-expressing advanced HCC.

In February 2023, Genoscience Pharma announced that its lead candidate, ezurpimtrostat, a PPT-1 (Palmitoyl Protein Thioesterase-1) inhibitor, had been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).

In January 2023, NETRIS Pharma announced dosing of the first patients in a multicenter, prospective, single-arm, proof-of-concept trial of the anti-netrin-1 antibody, NP137, in combination with atezolizumab-bevacizumab (Atezo-bev) in first-line patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

In December 2022, Adagene announced a clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate the triple combination of Adagene's ADG126 with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab in first-line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC; liver cancer). The collaboration will utilize Roche's MORPHEUS-LIVER platform for rapid and efficient combination development.

In November 2022, the FDA had granted an orphan drug designation to OTX-2002, a first-in-class epigenomic controller engineered to downregulate c-Myc (MYC), for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to an announcement from the drug developer, Omega Therapeutics.

The hepatocellular carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage hepatocellular carcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the hepatocellular carcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Overview

Hepatocellular carcinoma is a rare disease in the United States, yet it is the most frequent primary liver tumor. Most people have underlying liver disease, such as hepatitis B or C virus infection or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver caused by chronic liver diseases, affects the majority of people. If hepatocellular carcinoma is detected early, curative treatments may be available. However, hepatocellular carcinoma does not always induce symptoms, especially early in the disease’s progression. If hepatocellular carcinoma is detected at a late stage, patients may not be able to obtain curative treatments, and care is then aimed toward improving people’s quality of life.

Although hepatocellular carcinoma does not always induce symptoms, many people experience symptoms as a result of the underlying liver disease. The cause of hepatocellular carcinoma is not completely understood. The majority of patients have no visible signs of hepatocellular carcinoma. They may develop symptoms of liver cirrhosis that are difficult to manage. The liver may become decompensated as a result of the underlying liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma. This indicates that an organ, in this case, the liver, is having difficulty correcting for disease consequences.





A snapshot of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Namodenoson Can-Fite BioPharma Phase III Adenosine A3 receptor agonist; Hepatitis C virus NS 5 protein inhibitor Oral SCT-I10A Sinocelltech Phase II/III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous SRF388 Surface Oncology Phase II Immunosuppressive cytokine inhibitor Intravenous Capmatinib Novartis Oncology Phase II Proto oncogene protein c met inhibitors Oral Fisogatinib CStone Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral Tivozanib AVEO Oncology Phase I/II Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Oral ERY974 Chugai Pharmaceutical Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The hepatocellular carcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the hepatocellular carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Adenosine A3 receptor agonists Hepatitis C virus NS 5 protein inhibitor, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Proto oncogene protein c met inhibitors, Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies: Can-Fite BioPharma, Sinocelltech, AVEO Oncology, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Beijing SyngenTech, Surface Oncology, Novartis Oncology, Array BioPharma, Taizhou Hanzhong Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Chugai Pharmaceutical, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Shenogen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Tarus Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Virogin Biotech, Yiviva, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Antengene Corporation, Iterion Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Guangdong ProCapZoom Biosciences, Eutilex, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, OriCell Therapeutics, Gongwin Biopharm, Celgene Corporation, Phanes Therapeutics, MacroGenics, Genoscience Pharma, Tempest Therapeutics, JW Therapeutics, NETRIS Pharma, Adagene, and others

Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Namodenoson, Tivozanib, SCT-I10A, OBT-624, SynOV1.1, SRF388, INC280, HX008, AK104, Serplulimab, ERY974, Fisogatinib, Icaritin, TSR-022, TT-4, TTI-101, VG161, YIV-906, TQB2450, ATG 008, BBI608, Tegavivint, Pexastimogene Devacirepvec, SCG101, SZ003, EU307, ADI-PEG20, Ori-C101, Para-Toluenesulfonamide, CC-122, PT199, vobramitamab duocarmazine, ezurpimtrostat, TPST-1120, JWATM214, NP137, ADG126, and others

Table of Contents

1. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

