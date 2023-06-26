West Red Lake Gold Grants Equity Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV:WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) announces the grant of stock options, restricted share units (“RSUs”) and deferred share units (“DSUs”) in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan, and its RSU and DSU Plan.



Directors and Officers of the Company were granted an aggregate of 3,800,000 stock options vesting over a three year period with 25% vesting in 3 months from the grant date and 25% vesting on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date at an exercise price of $0.62 and will be exercisable for a 5 year period.

In addition, 1,030,000 RSUs were granted to Officers of the Company and 600,000 DSUs were granted to Directors. The RSUs will vest over three years in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date and DSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date.

An investor relations service provider was granted 300,000 stock options which will vest over a 12 month period with 75,000 stock options vesting every three months following the grant date at an exercise price of $0.62 and will be exercisable for a 5 year period.

The grant of Stock Options, RSUs, DSUs, and is subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 Km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 Km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

