Adevinta appoints Elisabeth Peyraube as Chief Financial Officer

Oslo, 27 June 2023 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) today announced the appointment of Elisabeth Peyraube as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 2023. Elisabeth is currently CFO and deputy CEO at video media company Brut. Prior to that, Elisabeth was the CFO and Chief Operating Officer, EMEA & APAC, at Match Group, the owner of a broad portfolio of dating apps. She will succeed Uvashni Raman, who in February 2023 announced her intention to step down.



“Elisabeth is a proven leader with a breadth of relevant experience, having held Group, divisional and regional CFO roles across international businesses of varying scale, geographic presence and ownership structure,” commented Antoine Jouteau, CEO, Adevinta. “She brings with her strong digital consumer and media platform credentials, combined with extensive experience leading finance transformations. I am confident that Elisabeth’s leadership skills and focus on driving growth ideally position her to help meet Adevinta’s future ambitions.”



“I am excited by the challenge of supporting Adevinta’s continued growth, and creating long-term value for our shareholders, users and business customers,” added Elisabeth Peyraube. “I am drawn to the digital, international and entrepreneurial nature of the company, as well as its commitment to accelerate the development of the circular economy, and look forward to becoming part of Adevinta’s journey.”

Uvashni Raman will work closely with Peyraube to ensure a smooth transition.

“Uvashni has been a key member of our executive team and a valuable contributor to the continued growth of Adevinta,” added Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta. “On behalf of everyone at Adevinta I would like to thank Uvashni for her contribution and wish her every success in the future”.





About Adevinta



Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods. Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Noted assets include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Fotocasa, Habitaclia and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 5,700 people, including some 3,000 working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe.Find out more at Adevinta.com.