Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 25

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 25, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,349,000 149,267,290 19 June 2023 11,000 107.60 1,183,600 20 June 2023 8,000 110.64 885,120 21 June 2023 8,000 112.72 901,760 22 June 2023 8,000 111.40 891,200 23 June 2023 12,000 107.30 1,287,600 Total week 25 47,000 5,149,280 Total accumulated 1,396,000 154,416,570

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,431,993 treasury shares, equal to 1.19 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236,

Rune Brandt Børglum

