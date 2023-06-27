Asta Sihvonen-Punkka appointed Fingrid’s President & CEO as of 1 January 2024

English Finnish

Stock exchange release 27 June 2023 at 10 EET

Fingrid’s current Executive Vice President Asta Sihvonen-Punkka has been appointed as Fingrid’s President & CEO as of 1 January 2024. She joined the company in 2016. Sihvonen-Punkka will take over the reins at the turn of the year when the current President & CEO Jukka Ruusunen retires.

Sihvonen-Punkka, Lic. Econ., M.For, is a management and electricity market expert. Prior to starting at Fingrid, she held the positions of Director General of the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and Director General of the Energy Market Authority.

“Fingrid’s Board of Directors appointed Sihvonen-Punkka to this demanding position to continue developing the grid and boosting Finnish competitiveness. The energy sector is undergoing a major shift and the role played by the transmission system operator as an enabler of social development is more significant than ever. I am certain that Asta is up to the challenge. She has good contacts with customers and key stakeholders in Finland and abroad,” comments Hannu Linna, Chair of Fingrid’s Board of Directors.

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka intends to continue along the path embarked upon by Jukka Ruusunen, along which Fingrid, the power system and the electricity market have been systematically built to meet the needs of customers and society.

“We want to continue to be the TSO that provides the best service to customers and simultaneously promotes Finland’s competitiveness. I am delighted to take on this position of trust. The energy sector plays a key role in fighting climate change, and the transition towards clean energy production creates opportunities to increase investments in Finland and, as a result, boost employment and secure people’s well-being,” says Asta Sihvonen-Punkka.

Further information:

Hannu Linna, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 552 7120

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka, Executive Vice President, tel. +358 50 573 9053