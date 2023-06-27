Global Gamification Industry Report 2023: Growing Use of Gamification in Sales & Marketing to Improve Customer Engagement and Retention

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification Market by Type, Offering, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, End-use Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gamification market is projected to reach $96.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of the gamification market is driven by the benefits of gamification in training professionals and enhancing user experience and the growing use of gamification in sales & marketing to improve customer engagement and retention. However, low awareness regarding the advantages of gamification among schools and SMEs (small & medium-sized enterprises) restrains the growth of the gamification market.



The increasing potential of gamification as a strategic management tool is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, user disengagement and confusion due to gamification platforms' poor designs and monotonous elements pose major challenges to the market's growth.



Based on type, the global gamification market is segmented into structural gamification and content gamification. In 2023, the structural gamification segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global gamification market. This segment is also expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of structural gamification among various end-use industries to engage and motivate users and the growing use of structural gamification over content gamification due to its easy implementation and potential benefits for learners.



In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global gamification market. This segment is also expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification solutions by organizations to attract more customers and clients. Additionally, the demand for these solutions is increasing as they enhance employee engagement by providing recognition and rewards based on their performance.



The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of gamification to increase employee engagement and the rising use of artificial intelligence & machine learning in mobile gaming and E-commerce.



However, in 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and AR/VR and gamification among large enterprises for engaging employee onboarding & pre-onboarding experiences.



In 2023, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market. This segment is also expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among small & medium-sized enterprises, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the low implementation costs of cloud-based gamification solutions.



In 2023, the sales & marketing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global gamification market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of gamification by organizations for marketing strategies and the use of gamification to increase brand awareness and sales of products.



The retail & E-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of gamification solutions by retail & e-commerce to enhance customer engagement, increase product sales, and improve brand loyalty.



However, the media & entertainment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global gamification market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid proliferation of mobile devices, the rise of multi-digital channels, and the increased need for user engagement with a new product or event.



Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the high penetration of smartphones, widespread internet availability, and increasing government initiatives promoting gamification platforms to improve employee productivity and increase revenue.



However, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global gamification market. North America's major market share is attributed to the growing demand for cloud-based gamification solutions from businesses, the high adoption of customer- and enterprise-based solutions, and the growing need to retain user information more effectively.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, offering, organization size, deployment modes, application, end-use industry, and country/region?

What is the historical market for gamification across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023 to 2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global gamification market?

Who are the major players in the global gamification market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global gamification market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global gamification market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global gamification market and how do they compete with the other players?

Technology Trends

Growth in Digital Learning and the Rising Adoption of AR/VR Technologies

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Gamification Solutions

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.)

MPS Interactive Systems Limited (India)

Aon Plc (U.K.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Ambition Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Axonify Inc. (Canada)

IActionable Inc. (U.S.)

Schoeneckers Inc. (U.S.)

G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt Ltd (U.S.)

Raydiant Inc. (U.S.)

Biz-Effective Ltd. (U.S.)

Mambo Solutions Ltd. (U.K.)

Ascent Cloud LLC (U.S.)

Letrium Ltd. (Ukraine).

Scope of the report:

Gamification Market Assessment - by Type

Structural Gamification

Content Gamification

Gamification Market Assessment - by Offering

Solutions

App-based Solutions

Web-based Solutions

Services

Gamification Market Assessment - by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Gamification Market Assessment - by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployments

On-premises Deployments

Gamification Market Assessment - by Application

Sales & Marketing

Human Resource Management

Customer Relationship Management

Customer Engagement

Learning & Development

Other Applications

Gamification Market Assessment - by End-use Industry

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Marketing & Advertising

IT & Telecom

Education & Research

Lifestyle & Fitness

Healthcare

BFSI

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Government Sector

Other End-use Industries

Gamification Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Singapore

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

