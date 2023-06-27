Cut and Stack Labels Market Witnessing Steady Growth, Worth to USD 15,671.55 Mn by 2030

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent report “Global Cut and Stack Labels Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was valued at USD 10,191.61 million in 2022 and is projected to reach over USD 15,671.55 million by the year 2030, registering at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Cut and stack labels are a type of labeling technique used in product packaging. Cut and stack labels refers to the process of cutting individual labels from a larger sheet or roll and stacking it on bottles, jars, cans, or boxes. Moreover, the adhesive materials are applied to the backside of the label just before it is placed onto the container.

The increasing demand for packaged, ready-made, and frozen food products among consumers is driving the growth of cut and stack labels market. Cut and stack labels provides an opportunity to businesses to attract a large customer base by adopting attractive logos, product names, and appealing graphics. Cut and stack labels allow brands to differentiate their products and create a strong visual identity, crucial in driving sales and capturing customers’ attention. For instance, in September 2020, Domino Printing Sciences plc. launched new digital printing press called Domino N730i for high performance ink jet label printing providing consistent print quality at high speeds.

The adoption of digital printing technology for labels printing is expected to present growth opportunities for the cut and stack labels market. Digital printing enables print-on-demand capabilities beneficial for products with frequent design changes, seasonal promotions, or limited editions. However, the carbon emission concerns associated with label printing is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 15,671.55 million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Anacotte Packaging, Resource Label Group, Blue Label Packaging, Inland Packaging, CPC Packaging, Atlas Labels & Packaging, The New Label Printing Company, Smyth Companies, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, Gallus, Avery Products Corporation By Form Large Sheets and Rolls By Finishing UV Coating, Embossing, Hot and Cold Stamping, Texturing, Bronzing, Die-Cutting, and Specialty Coating By Material Type Paper Labels and Films/Plastic By Promotion Type Peal-and-reveal, Peal-and-reseal, Perforated Coupon, and Digital Personalization By End-User Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Cut and Stack Labels Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for packaged and ready-made food products among consumers is driving the growth of the market.

The technological advancements in label printing such as the integration of Management Information Systems (MIS) is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of branding and marketing techniques among businesses is accelerating the growth of the market.

Restraints

The rising concern towards carbon footprint due to the production of cut and stack labels is hindering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The adoption of digital printing technology for labels printing is expected to present growth opportunities for the cut and stack labels market.

Global Cut and Stack Labels Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Form, the large sheets segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The sheets serve as the starting point for printing and subsequent cutting of individual labels. Moreover, the ability of sheet labels to provide flexibility, easy handling and the ability to print labels on-demand using stand office printers or desktop labelling equipment is driving the growth of the market.

Based on Finishing, the UV Coating segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The ability of UV coating technique to provide a glossy and high-quality finish to labels is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the ability of UV coating to provide durability and protection to labels is contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on Material Type, the films/plastic segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Plastic/Film labels provide durability, moisture resistance, and flexibility to the labels. Therefore, the application of plastic labels in beverage products, personal care, and household products is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on Promotion Type, peal-and reveal segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Peel-and-reveal labels comprises of multiple layers that are peeled to reveal additional information or content below the label. Therefore, the application of peel-and-reveal labels in pharmaceutical products, food and beverage packaging, and chemical containers is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on the End-User, food & beverage segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The labels in food & beverage industry possess features such as resistance to moisture, oils, and other food-related substances. Moreover, the application of cut and stack labels in providing necessary information such as nutritional information, ingredient lists, and regulatory compliance is contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on the Region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growing awareness of branding and packaging of food items in the region has led to increased demand for cut and stack labels. Moreover, the growing manufacturing industry for a wide variety of food items, home & personal care products in the region is contributing to the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Vebraco acquired SCREEN inkjet label printer to offer flexibility by delivering small and faster print counts in food & beverage industry.

In January 2020, New York Label & Box Corp launched Sticker Buzz, an online service providing labels, stickers and packaging with advanced features such as foiling, special laminates, back-slitting and others for short-run online buyers.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, cut and stack labels market is divided based on form into large sheets and rolls.

In the context of finishing, the market is segregated into UV coating, embossing, hot and cold stamping, texturing, bronzing, die-cutting, and specialty coating.

Based on the material type, the market is bifurcated into paper labels and films/plastic.

In the context of promotion type, the market is divided into peal-and-reveal, peal-and-reseal, perforated coupon, and digital personalization.

Based on the end-user, the market is segregated into food & beverage, healthcare, home & personal care, pharmaceutical, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Europe and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in cut and stack labels market.

List of Major Global Cut and Stack Labels Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Anacotte Packaging

• Resource Label Group

• Blue Label Packaging

• Inland Packaging

• CPC Packaging

• Atlas Labels & Packaging

• The New Label Printing Company

• Smyth Companies

• Pixelle Specialty Solutions

• Gallus

• Avery Products Corporation

Global Cut and Stack Labels Market Segmentation:

By Form

Large Sheets

Rolls

By Finishing

UV Coating

Embossing

Hot and Cold Stamping

Texturing

Bronzing

Die-Cutting

Specialty Coating

By Material Type Budget Paper Labels Films/Plastic

By Promotion Type Peal-and-reveal Peal-and-reseal Perforated Coupon Digital Personalization

By End-User Food & Beverage Healthcare Home & Personal Care Pharmaceutical Others



Key Questions Covered in the Cut and Stack Labels Market Report

What is cut and stack label?

- Cut and stack labels are widely used in labeling of products in the packaging industry. Cut and stack labels provide businesses with a versatile and visually appealing solution for product differentiation and branding.

What are some of the most important applications of cut and stack labels and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

- Cut and stack labels are usually stacked on the packaging of bottles, jars, and containers for product branding and differentiation. Moreover, cut and stack labels make products visually appealing, thereby attracting a large number of customers towards the product.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the cut and stack labels growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for packaged and ready-made food products is driving the growth of the market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The growing retail and e-commerce industry in Asia-Pacific is accelerating the growth of the market.

