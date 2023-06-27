Green Thumb to Open RISE Dispensary Danville on June 28th, Expanding its Footprint to Six Stores in Virginia

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Danville, the Company’s 6th retail location in Virginia and 83rd nationwide, will open on June 28th. The new dispensary will host a grand opening event on July 15th, where profits from the day will be donated to Virginia NORML . The event will feature special discounts, music and treats, and the first 50 patients in line will receive 50% off their purchase, accompanied by a swag bag.



“We are excited to expand our presence in Virginia and provide greater access to safe, high-quality cannabis products for medical patients in the area,” said Jack Page, Virginia Market Leader at Green Thumb. “Our team looks forward to welcoming the Danville community while continuing our partnership with Virginia NORML, a nonprofit dedicated to advocacy on behalf of Virginia’s medical cannabis patients and wider recreational use.”

Virginia NORML is a nonprofit organization and state affiliate of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Virginia NORML provides a voice in the public policy debate for the overwhelming majority of Virginians who oppose the failed policy of cannabis prohibition in favor of legalizing and regulating responsible adult-use. The organization led the legislative efforts to legalize medical cannabis and is a champion for adult-use in the Commonwealth.

RISE Dispensaries previously partnered with Virginia NORML by donating profits from the grand opening day of its RISE Dispensary in Bristol. Starting July 1st, Virginia NORML will serve as the recipient of RISE Dispensaries’ Round Up Program across Virginia, where guests have the option to round transactions up to the nearest dollar in support of the organization.

RISE Dispensary Danville is located at 816 W. Main Street, Danville, VA, 24541, and offers a spacious interior, educated staff, and a welcoming environment for patients. The store will be open Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Thumb entered the Virginia market in 2021 and currently operates a production facility in Abingdon where the Company produces its branded products, including incredibles gummies, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, Doctor Solomon’s tinctures, and &Shine vapes and flower. RISE Dispensary Danville joins the Company’s existing stores in Abingdon, Bristol, Christiansburg, Lynchburg, and Salem.

For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com . All RISE Dispensaries in Virginia have licensed pharmacists in store to help medical patients with product selection; walk-in consultation requests are welcome.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 83 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257