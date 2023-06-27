Anna Nord Bjercke new CFO at Statkraft

English Norwegian

(Oslo, 27 June 2023) Anna Nord Bjercke has been appointed new Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer and IT (EVP CFO & IT) at Statkraft. Bjercke is currently CFO at Møller Mobility Group. She succeeds Anne Harris, who will retire from the position on 30 June.

"Statkraft has an ambitious growth strategy. Solid support to the business combined with financial control are key to delivering on our strategy. Anna Nord Bjercke brings outstanding experience as CFO and I look forward to welcoming her to the corporate management team," says CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen.

Anna Nord Bjercke has held several leading positions in Nordic and international companies. Prior to her current CFO position at Møller Mobility Group she was CFO at Norway Seafoods Group AS and has experience from leading management positions in Statoil ASA and Svenska Statoil AB.

"I look forward to joining Statkraft, which is Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, in a time of rapid growth and exciting opportunities for the company. We are in the beginning of the green energy and industrial transition. Statkraft has the position, competence and financial strength to play a key role in this transition and continue its impressive value creation,” says Anna Nord Bjercke.

Statkraft’s current EVP CFO & IT Anne Harris has held the position since 2019 and wishes to retire and step down from the position.

“I respect Anne’s desire to step down after four years as CFO and want to thank her for her solid performance including managing our liquidity, financial risk and reporting, and for developing and digitalizing the CFO area,” says Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft.

Anna Nord Bjercke will join Statkraft no later than 1 January 2024, exact date will be confirmed later. Thomas Geiran, Senior Vice President Performance and Risk Management, will be acting CFO from 1 July until Anna Nord Bjercke starts in the position.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:



Debt Capital Markets:



Vice President Stephan Skaane, tel: +47 905 13 652, e-mail: stephan.skaane@statkraft.com



Media:



Head advisor Lars Magnus Günther, tel: +47 912 41 636, e-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

Vice President Torbjørn Steen, tel: +47 911 66 888, e-mail: torbjorn.steen@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com







About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 5.300 employees in 21 countries.







