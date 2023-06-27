Actelis Selected to Upgrade HVAC Networking Solution for United States Military Under Base Modernization Initiative

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced that its hybrid fiber-copper networking solution has been selected for installation by the United States military to enable and extend connectivity for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system monitoring and control. The project is being deployed in conjunction with Actelis integration partner, Jacobs, and will replace the client’s existing 3rd party connectivity solution.



HVAC monitoring systems include many sensors that generate a continuous stream of data to track energy consumption and performance. The Actelis solution securely transports this information over existing copper wiring or fiber optic cables alerting operators of any faults or inefficiencies.

Actelis’ hybrid fiber-copper networking approach allows clients such as the military to quickly and cost effectively deploy any number of IoT related devices and sensors by maximizing their existing network infrastructure, enabling fiber-grade connectivity to areas where fiber deployment is more difficult and expensive. For example, enabling connectivity for HVAC monitoring can be done in just hours and saves hundreds of thousands of dollars compared to the cost of laying new fiber.

With its portfolio of cyber and temperature hardened network switches and aggregation devices, Actelis encrypts, fragments, and scrambles client data to help protect against cyber-attacks. This is especially important for military operations where security is of the upmost importance. The industrial, managed devices offer true convenience because they can be deployed at any indoor or outdoor location, in any climate, and are monitored remotely through Actelis’ MetaASSIST EMS system to ensure high uptime.

“This project is a perfect example of our ability to help the military rapidly modernize on-base operations,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We enable bases to get their networking projects done right away by removing connectivity barriers and provide one unified solution for networks consisting of fiber, copper, and coax.”

Actelis’ partner for this project, Jacobs, provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery for the government and private sector. They have an annual revenue of approximately $15 billion and a talent force of approximately 60,000.

To learn more about Actelis’ cyber-hardened networking solutions for the military visit https://actelis.com/military/.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

