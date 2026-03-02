Actelis Networks Wins Order for Caltrans, California Department of Transportation, Highway Modernization in San Mateo County, California

Sunnyvale, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has received an order to supply its hybrid fiber-copper networking solution in support of a major California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) infrastructure modernization project in San Mateo County. The order continues a pattern of growing adoption of Actelis' solutions by government transportation agencies across the United States.

This Caltrans order adds to a series of recent wins that reflect the Company's deepening footprint in the government transportation sector. In 2025 alone, Actelis secured orders from Orange County and Ventura County in California, follow-on orders from the Washington, D.C. Department of Transportation, and deployments across multiple other U.S. municipalities and transportation authorities. According to Polaris Market Research, the North American market demand for smart transportation is estimated to be worth nearly $90 billion in 2026. The Company believes this growing success in government transportation contracts reflects broad validation of its technology and positions Actelis for continued expansion within this sector, as demand for speed, cyber-safety and cost-effective networking solutions deployed rapidly increases with the need to drive AI to the edge

"This order is another layer of our accelerating momentum across U.S. government transportation agencies, where Actelis is becoming the go-to solution for intelligent transportation infrastructure modernization as it becomes further digitized, cyber-safe and built to support Edge-AI in cameras and sensors" said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "From Washington, D.C. to Orange County, Seattle, and now Caltrans in San Mateo County, transportation authorities at every level of government are choosing our hybrid fiber-copper approach because it delivers immediate, measurable results over existing infrastructure, at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional fiber deployment."

The order supports a part of a Caltrans project, an approximately $120 million modernization initiative on a state route in San Mateo County, including traffic signal and monitoring systems across this critical corridor on the San Francisco Peninsula. In this project, Actelis' MetaLight solutions will be deployed as part of the traffic management and communications infrastructure component of the upgrade.

The compact, feature-rich, hybrid fiber Ethernet Access Device is installed within minutes and delivers secure, fiber-grade connectivity over existing copper infrastructure at a fraction of the cost of new fiber infrastructure. Designed for demanding roadside environments, it supports drop-and-continue topologies that enable high-speed, reliable data transmission between traffic management centers and distributed field devices such as traffic signals, cameras, and monitoring stations, without the cost and disruption of new fiber trenching.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.





Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," “looking forward,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, for example, statements regarding the expected deployment and performance of Actelis' ML684M solution within the SR-82 project, the anticipated contribution of this order to the Company's revenue, the Company's expectations regarding its growing presence in California's intelligent transportation systems market, and the Company's belief that its technology will continue to be recognized as a trusted solution for ITS communications infrastructure. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com