NetNut to Launch Development of Innovative Web Data Collection Solutions in Cooperation with Team of Elite Intelligence Researchers

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumers internet access solutions, today announced that its Enterprise Internet Access arm, NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), partnered with a team of experienced cyber research and intelligence specialists to develop its next generation of data collection solutions, catering to the growing need and demand by enterprise customers worldwide. The development team consists of veterans of the Israeli defense Intelligence Technology Unit, who were thereafter members of Check Point Research, specializing in cyber research and analysis (see here).

"We are thrilled to join forces with such a talented and skilled team," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum. "They bring unique expertise in developing and utilizing information gathering tools and machine learning modules, as well as in web research and data analysis. With the rapid growth of data in today's digital age, businesses need efficient and accurate data extraction methods to make informed decisions. Together with our new partners, we plan to leverage our existing capabilities to develop innovative data collection and extraction solutions, which will make it easier for businesses to gain insights on their markets and customer behavior, to help them optimize their operations. We believe that the new solution will expand our enterprise product portfolio by opening new cross-selling opportunities among our growing base of customers globally, as well as attract new clients seeking innovative data extraction solutions."

According to a report by Grand View Research, titled “Data Collection and Labeling Market Size, Share and Trends, 2023-2030”, the global data extraction market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated market value expected to reach $16.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% between 2023 and 2030. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for data-driven decision-making and the need for businesses to stay competitive in the digital age.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company’s previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that NetNut’s new solutions are expected to open cross-selling opportunities and attract new clients and the expected growth in the global data extraction market. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

