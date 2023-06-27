Snail, Inc. Releases Bellwright Demo at Steam Next Fest

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announces that one of its gaming studios, Donkey Crew, launched a demo of Bellwright at Steam Next Fest, a renowned week-long celebration event running from June 19 to June 26, which features hundreds of free, playable game demos.



Bellwright, the upcoming project from Donkey Crew, is a medieval action survival game that places the power of settlement creation and expansion at players' fingertips. The immersive gameplay invites players to spearhead a rebellion, unearth familial secrets, liberate oppressed territories, assist beleaguered villagers, and enlist support for their cause while grappling with the mysteries of a forsaken past. The interactive universe of Bellwright challenges players to strategically command their troops, demonstrate courage in combat, and solidify their legacy amongst their kinsfolk.

Steam Next Fest is a week-long celebration hosted by the Steam platform. It offers players and fans a chance to engage with new game demos, bookmark future game purchases, interact with developers, tune into live streams, and garner comprehensive information about upcoming Steam games. By the end of the Steam Next Fest, Bellwright has become the #4 most popular game among 1,200+ showcased demos.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, "The forthcoming launch of Bellwright represents an exciting time for us. Our participation in the Steam Next Fest not only offers Donkey Crew an invaluable platform for enhancing visibility and gathering insightful player feedback, but also increases Bellwright's exposure and broadens its user base on the Steam platform. Our unwavering dedication to incorporating feedback from our player community serves as a testament to our commitment in providing a gaming experience that is both unrivaled in quality and deeply immersive."

