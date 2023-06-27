Veritext Legal Solutions Announces Scholarship Program to Continue Support for Court Reporters Throughout Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting and litigation support solutions, today announces continued support for court reporters throughout Canada by renewing and updating the scholarship program for Northern Alberta Institute of Technology stenography and transcription students.



The new pledge will distribute scholarships to 30 steno and transcription students over the next five years. Included in the program is the Entrance Bursary program with the goal to encourage students to consider court reporting or transcription as a career. Specifics of the annual awards include:

Veritext Legal Solutions Canada Court Transcription Scholarship Available to two students each year that are enrolled in the Court Transcription program. These scholarships are awarded based on excellent academic achievement in the program.

Veritext Legal Solutions Canada Captioning and Court Reporting Scholarship Available to two students each year that are enrolled in the Captioning and Court Reporting program. These scholarships are awarded based on excellent academic achievement in the program.

Veritext Legal Solutions Canada Entrance Bursary Available to two students each year that are entering the Court Transcription or Captioning and Court Reporting program. These scholarships are awarded on the demonstrated financial need and satisfactory academic achievement to enter the program.



“These scholarships have been a long-standing tradition for the Veritext family of brands throughout Canada, and we are excited for the opportunity to continue to support the court reporting community and help those coming into the profession,” states Nancy Josephs, CEO of Veritext. “We look forward to working with NAIT in issuing these scholarships to deserving students over the next five years.”

Locations in Canada include Calgary, AB; Kamloops, BC; New Westminster, BC; Vancouver, BC; Winnipeg, MB; Toronto, ON; Regina, SK; and Saskatoon, SK.

To learn more about Veritext and the industry advocacy work the company is doing visit https://veritext.ca/about/industry/.

