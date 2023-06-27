Long-Term Shareholders of Alico, Rite Aid, FedEx and Edgio: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALCO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Alico holding shares before February 4, 2021, you may have standing to hold Alico harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/alico-inc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico's deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (3) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (4) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company's financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Rite Aid holding shares before April 26, 2018, you may have standing to hold Rite Aid harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/RiteAidCorporation2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; (2) Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear "red flags" that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful; (3) Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists; (4) by knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; (5) as a result, it was at risk of prosecution by federal authorities such as the United States Department of Justice; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of FedEx holding shares before 2011, you may have standing to hold FedEx harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FedExCorporation

Recently a lawsuit was filed that accuses FedEx of replacing the odometers in many of its vans with new ones that read zero miles so that it could resell them at artificially inflated prices. However, their real mileage was sometimes as much as four times the odometer readout, thus leading to countless mechanical issues that would cost the customers far more money. In some cases, the issues would be so severe the vans were useless, and businesses went bust.

Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Edgio holding shares before February 11, 2021, you may have standing to hold Edgio harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/EdgioIncFkaLimelightNetworksInc2

Recently a class action was filed against the company. The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst

Telephone: (619) 814-4471

Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com