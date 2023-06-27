Kenneth Stoll Receives HFMA Individual Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today presented Kenneth Stoll with the 2023 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award, honoring career-long contributions to HFMA and to the healthcare finance profession.



Stoll has been vice president of strategic accounts at RevSpring, based in Nashville, since January 2020. He previously held a similar position for 22 years at UCB, another revenue cycle company.

A member of HFMA since 1997, Stoll has volunteered in support and leadership roles at the local, regional and national levels. He served on the board of the Central Ohio Chapter for nearly 20 years, beginning in 2000, including a term as chapter president and board chair from 2007-11. As president, he led efforts to reorganize the leadership structure, resulting in increased membership satisfaction rates and contributing to the chapter’s receipt of six national HFMA chapter awards in 2010. In recognition of his service, Stoll has received the Central Ohio Chapter’s George Gevis Award; the Dick Schrock Award for promoting collaboration among HFMA chapters; and the President’s Gavel and Pin. He is also a recipient of the West Virginia Chapter’s Alex J. McFadden award for outstanding support and participation in the activities, goals and achievements of the chapter, and the national Founder’s Medal of Honor.

“I am humbled to be the recipient of the Morgan Award, and follow in the footsteps of fellow central Ohio recipients Bob Miller and Dick Schrock,” said Stoll, upon learning of the award. “Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by great leadership, who are always open to my ideas, no matter how creative, and have been privileged to collaborate with other terrific healthcare leaders in HFMA, at the national level, in Region 6 and in the Central Ohio and West Virginia chapters.”

In his nomination letter, HFMA Central Ohio Chapter Board President James Monroe wrote, “Ken has been the epitome of service to HFMA and the Central Ohio Chapter…always ﬁnding ways to serve, give back and set others up for success… For me, being President through the pandemic has been challenging, and Ken has been there with me all the way. He provides guidance, support and encouragement, along with the benefit of his experience. He also has this great knack for challenging us in a way that is not critical but encourages us to think about the bigger picture. Not just me; for so many of us in chapter leadership, Ken has been a pillar and part of our success.”

“Ken’s colleagues describe his dedication, conscientiousness and passion for healthcare in glowing terms,” said HFMA President and CEO Ann Jordan. “Those qualities are abundantly evident in Ken’s many accomplishments and acts of service.”

Stoll continues to take an active role in the chapter by leading its community service initiative. As chair of the Central Ohio Gives Back Committee, a position he created and has held since 2019, Stoll’s first initiative focused on providing much-needed socks to the homeless population in Columbus. He eventually secured not only a substantial one-time donation but also a commitment from Centric Brands, a New York-based lifestyle brand collective, to make regular donations to a local community service agency in perpetuity.

“There are very few leaders that stay engaged in the chapter after their leadership tenure but Ken has done just that,” wrote Monroe. “I am so impressed at how he continues to serve…The results of Ken's work on the Gives Back Committee have been far reaching and it’s still exponentially growing.”

At the regional level, Stoll served as regional executive and regional executive-elect from 2011-13, representing and supporting seven local chapters from Michigan and Ohio. At the national level, from 2015-19, Stoll was appointed to an HFMA committee charged with reinventing the chapter volunteer experience.

“Ken is that friend who always checks on you, listens and offers to help in any way he can,” said Central Ohio Chapter Past President Preston Belding. “Ken cares deeply about humanity and is always giving of himself to help others. We are so grateful to have him as part of our chapter and our lives.”

Stoll holds a bachelor’s degree in geography and economics from Wittenberg University.

