Solera Health Names Zachary McBride General Counsel

PHOENIX, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health, the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced the appointment of Zachary McBride as general counsel. With a distinguished background in healthcare and business law, McBride carries a tenable passion for improving America’s healthcare system through novel technology and customer-centric solutions. As Solera general counsel, McBride will advise the company in its mission to drive value, enhance consumer experience and improve outcomes throughout the payer and employer health management ecosystems.



“With deep industry knowledge and insights into the opportunities for healthcare’s transformation, Zach is uniquely positioned to guide Solera’s legal efforts as we work to modernize the industry, creating greater value and connecting people to the best-fit solutions to live healthier lives,” said Mary Langowski, CEO at Solera Health. “Having worked with payer organizations and providers — diverse groups, including those with complex or unaddressed health needs — I am confident Zachary’s intimate understanding of value-based models will play a vital role in our mission to transform the efficiency and experience of healthcare for the better.”

McBride most recently served as general counsel at Galileo, a venture-backed national telehealth and value-based provider organization. Previously, McBride was vice president and senior counsel at Commonwealth Care Alliance, Inc., a ‘payvider’ and an early pioneer and champion of a patient-centered care model. While at Commonwealth Care Alliance, McBride developed governance and compliance programs to ensure payment and program integrity for innovative care solutions and partnered with senior leaders and government stakeholders to develop novel and groundbreaking modalities of care, such as crisis stabilization facilities for persons experiencing behavioral health crises and a community paramedicine program. These roles have provided McBride with invaluable perspective into the unique challenges teams face ushering in a new era of healthcare for consumers.



Licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, McBride received his Juris Doctor from New England School of Law, and his B.S. from Providence College in health care policy and management.

"I’m delighted to join Solera, a company that shares my vision for a more effective, more efficient healthcare system,” said McBride. “By leveraging innovation and putting consumers at the center of the ecosystem, we have a powerful opportunity to drive value, improve experience and - most importantly - transform outcomes in communities across the country. I’m proud to join Solera’s dynamic leadership team and look forward to contributing to Solera’s growing impact with both payers and large employers."

McBride’s arrival comes at a time of growth for the company with the recent launch of its value-based multi-condition management platform for employers and the release of its “Navigating Mental Health After the Pandemic” report. Solera Health welcomes McBride as the company looks forward to continued momentum in the market.

