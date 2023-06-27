Black Rock Coffee Bar Celebrates Opening of Sixth Store in the Boise Metro Area

Portland, OR, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, has announced the opening of its sixth location in the dynamic Boise metro area. This marks the brand’s long-awaited expansion in Idaho since the opening of its last store in November 2017.

Located in the Boise suburb of Meridian at 3335 E. Victory Road at the intersection of S. Eagle Rd., the new Black Rock Coffee Bar location is set to open its doors on Friday, June 30, 2023. To celebrate its grand opening, the popular boutique coffee chain will offer all customers free 16oz drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“We are eager to bring our unique blend of exceptional coffee, seasonal energy drinks and fast and friendly service to our third store in Meridian and sixth in the Boise area,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Meridian and Boise’s vibrant community, rich cultural heritage, and love for quality coffee align perfectly with our brand values. We consider ourselves fortunate to be a part of this local coffee scene, where we have the opportunity to create memorable moments for our customers.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design and a vibe that invites connection among friends and family. With more than 100 stores in seven states, Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

