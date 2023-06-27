New York, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity Market to Witness a Robust Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer, Raziel, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA, Innovent

The obesity market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the changing dynamics of weight management in the obese and overweight population as leading companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new drug therapies for the management of this issue.

DelveInsight’s Obesity Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, obesity emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Obesity Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the obesity market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the DelveInsight’s analyst, the diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity are on the rise, and as per estimates, the United States accounted for ~112 million and 5.2 million cases for adults (<19 years) and children (5–19 years), respectively, in 2022.

cases for adults (<19 years) and children (5–19 years), respectively, in 2022. Leading obesity companies such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, Amgen, Epitomee Medical, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, and others are developing novel obesity drugs that can be available in the obesity market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel obesity drugs that can be available in the obesity market in the upcoming years. The obesity therapies in the pipeline include Semaglutide oral, Tirzepatide, Cotadutide, BI 456906, RZL-012, ERX1000, TG103, SHR20004, CT-868, PF-06882961, NNC0174-0833, Pemvidutide, Tesomet,, AMG 133, Epitomee capsule, AMG 786, CT-388,, NNC0165-1875, XW 003, LY3502970, EMP16-01, NNC-0480-0389, NNC0247 0829, Xla1, IBI362, HSG4112, S-237648, ARD-101, LY 3437943, Leucine/sildenafil, MBL949, and others.

and others. In June 2023, Eli Lilly and Company announced that their Phase II clinical trial of retatrutide for the treatment of obesity accomplished its primary endpoint, demonstrating a mean weight loss of up to 17.5% at 24 weeks.

announced that their Phase II clinical trial of retatrutide for the treatment of obesity accomplished its primary endpoint, demonstrating a mean weight loss of up to 17.5% at 24 weeks. In June 2023, Pfizer has stated that it will stop developing lotiglipron, an experimental obesity and diabetes medication. This decision was made in response to higher levels of liver enzymes seen in patients taking the medicine once daily during mid-stage clinical investigations.

has stated that it will stop developing lotiglipron, an experimental obesity and diabetes medication. This decision was made in response to higher levels of liver enzymes seen in patients taking the medicine once daily during mid-stage clinical investigations. In October 2022 , Eli Lilly and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of tirzepatide for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted for the investigation of for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. In June 2022, LG Chem’s new drug for treating genetic obesity received additional ODD (Orphan Drug Designation) from the US FDA. LG Chem announced on the 16th that the FDA recently granted ODD to ‘LB54640’ for the treatment of ‘POMC (Proopiomelanocortin) deficiency.’

Discover which therapies are expected to grab major obesity market share @ Obesity Market Report

Obesity Overview

Obesity is recognised as a chronic or noncommunicable disease that is a complex, multivariate phenotype affecting, along with overweight, largely related with excess adiposity, or body fatness, which can express metabolically rather than only in terms of body size. The quantity of excess adipose tissue fat, which is evaluated by taking anthropometric measurements, is the most obvious indicator of obesity. Stretch marks, high blood pressure, and a BMI of more than 30 kg/m2 are the most common obesity symptoms. Some obesity symptoms have even been shown to worsen, leading to the development of various diseases and disorders.

The most effective technique for treating obesity is early detection and intervention. Obesity diagnosis is a thorough review of one’s weight status, which takes into account a variety of factors and employs a variety of tools and diagnostic procedures, such as body mass index (BMI), waist circumference measurement, physical exams, and lab tests to rule out comorbidities.





Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the DelveInsight estimates, the total obesity patients seeking help in adults in the 7MM were found to be ~22 million and 793K cases for adult (>19 years) and children (5–19 years), respectively in 2022.

The obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Obesity Prevalent Cases

Total Obesity Patients Seeking Help

Total Treated Cases of Obesity

Download the report to understand which factors are driving obesity epidemiology trends @ Obesity Epidemiological Insights

Obesity Treatment Market

Obesity has become a serious health concern as its incidence has increased around the world, necessitating the development of new therapeutic alternatives for its treatment and control. Because obesity is one of the top causes of death worldwide, the participants in the obesity treatment landscape have enormous potential. Obesity management and its related comorbidities have evolved throughout time. Obesity treatment currently tries to lower body weight and body fat percentage in order to avoid the onset of obesity-related health problems and improve the patient's general health. Nutritional therapy includes calorie restriction, meal replacement, and healthy diet plan options tailored to the individual's needs; exercise and physical activities such as aerobic exercise training, high interval intensity training, cardiovascular training, resistance exercise training, and others; intensive behavioural therapy; therapeutic lifestyle options; weight loss pharmacotherapy, and surgical interventions such as an intragastric balloon.

Approved obesity therapies, notably medication, are largely underutilised. The reasons for limited uptake of medical therapy for obesity are varied, ranging from practical worries about insurance coverage and cost to questions about safety and efficacy, as well as persistent disease-related stigma, even among clinicians. The US FDA has approved the following weight-loss medications: CONTRAVE (naltrexone-bupropion), SAXENDA (liraglutide), XENICAL (orlistat), QSYMIA (phentermine-topiramate), WEGOVY (semaglutide), and IMCIVREE (setmelanotide). Because obesity is not a life-threatening disease, these medications must be safe. So far, anti-obesity medications have had little efficacy and significant adverse effects, impacting tolerability and safety.

To know more about obesity treatment options, visit @ New Treatment for Obesity

Obesity Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Semaglutide oral: Novo Nordisk

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Cotadutide: MedImmune

AMG 133: Amgen

Epitomee capsule: Epitomee Medical

BI 456906: Boehringer Ingelheim

PF-06882961: Pfizer

NNC0165-1875: Novo Nordisk

XW 003: Sciwind Biosciences

CT-388: Carmot Therapeutics

LY3502970: Eli Lilly and Company

EMP16-01: Empros Pharma

RZL-012: Raziel Therapeutics

NNC0174-0833: Novo Nordisk

Pemvidutide: Altimmune

Tesomet: Saniona

Xla1: YSOPIA Bioscience

IBI362: Innovent Biologics

HSG4112: Glaceum

S-237648: Shionogi

ARD-101: Aardvark Therapeutics

LY 3437943: Eli Lilly and Company

Leucine/sildenafil: NuSirt Biopharma

MBL949: Novartis

ERX1000: ERX Pharmaceuticals

TG103: CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical

SHR20004: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

AMG 786: Amgen

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

NNC-0480-0389: Novo Nordisk

NNC0247 0829: Novo Nordisk

Learn more about the FDA-approved obesity drugs @ Drugs for Obesity Treatment

Obesity Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the obesity market are expected to change in the coming years. Obesity cases in children and adults have increased due to sedentary lifestyles and other risk factors connected with obesity, which will accelerate obesity market expansion. Many government and non-government organizations are attempting to raise awareness of obesity among patients. As a result, patients will seek proper treatment, thereby expanding the obesity market.

However, certain factors are slowing down the obesity market growth. Despite significant efforts in treatment, existing treatment options continue to encounter numerous problems, including prescription side effects, high therapy costs, patient adherence, healthcare burden, the added cost of complications caused by comorbidities, and many more. To counter the problems, more companies are focusing on the emerging obesity therapy pipeline. A few therapy methods are being investigated for the management of obese persons.

Furthermore, there is a significant gap in the disease stage methods utilized in the obesity treatment landscape. As a result, there is a requirement to reach an agreement on when and if alternative staging systems should be used. Moreover, obesity-related comorbidities necessitate extra drugs and therapies, complicating obesity management and increasing expenses and patient adherence. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the obesity market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Obesity Companies Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, Amgen, Epitomee Medical, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, and others Key Obesity Therapies Semaglutide oral, Tirzepatide, Cotadutide, BI 456906, RZL-012, ERX1000, TG103, SHR20004, CT-868, PF-06882961, NNC0174-0833, Pemvidutide, Tesomet,, AMG 133, Epitomee capsule, AMG 786, CT-388,, NNC0165-1875, XW 003, LY3502970, EMP16-01, NNC-0480-0389, NNC0247 0829, Xla1, IBI362, HSG4112, S-237648, ARD-101, LY 3437943, Leucine/sildenafil, MBL949, and others

Scope of the Obesity Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and emerging therapies

Obesity current marketed and emerging therapies Obesity Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Obesity Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Obesity Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s Views, Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about drugs for obesity in development @ Obesity Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Obesity Market Key Insights 2. Obesity Market Report Introduction 3. Obesity Market Overview at a Glance 4. Obesity Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Obesity Treatment and Management 7. Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Obesity Marketed Drugs 10. Obesity Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Obesity Market Analysis 12. Obesity Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Obesity Epidemiology Forecast

Obesity Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the obesity epidemiology trends.

Obesity Pipeline

Obesity Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key obesity companies, including 180 Life Sciences, 9 meters, Aardvark Therapeutics, Adocia, Agentix, AgeX Therapeutics, Altimmune, Amgen, Antag Therapeutics, Aphaia Pharma, Aptorum Group, AstraZeneca, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics Co Ltd, Can Fite Biopharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Cellivery Therapeutics Inc, CinFina Pharma, Clayton Biotech, Click Therapeutics, Corbus Pharma, DiscoveryBiomed Inc, Dong-A ST, Dongkook Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, Elevian, Eli Lilly and Company, Empros Pharma, Enterin Inc., EraCal Therapeutics AG, ERX Pharmaceuticals, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Eternygen GmbH, Eurofarma, Gannex Pharma, Glaceum, Gmax Biopharm, GPER G-1 Development Group, LLC, Gubra Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Jenrin Discovery, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Kallyope, Kintai Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, MakScientific, Nano Precision Medical, NeonMind Biosciences, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, NuSirt Biopharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc, Pfizer, Raziel Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Sigrid Therapeutics, SJT Molecular Research SL, Structure Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Techfields Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, UGISense AG, Versanis Bio, Viking Therapeutics, YSOPIA Bioscience, Yuhan, Zealand Pharma, among others.

Hypothalamic Obesity Market

Hypothalamic Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key hypothalamic obesity companies, including Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, among others.

Hypothalamic Obesity Pipeline

Hypothalamic Obesity Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and the key hypothalamic obesity companies, including Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, among others.

HET Obesity/POMC Deficiency Obesity Pipeline

HET Obesity/POMC Deficiency Obesity Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and the key HET obesity/POMC deficiency obesity companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, among others.

HET Obesity/POMC Deficiency Obesity Market

HET Obesity/POMC Deficiency Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key HET obesity/POMC deficiency obesity companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Alopecia Market | Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Alzheimer Disease Market | Osteoarthritis Market | Apheresis Market | Scleroderma Market | Hyperhidrosis Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Market | Automated External Defibrillators Market | Choroidal Neovascularization Market | Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Market | Meningioma Market | Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market | Chemotherapy Induced Thrombocytopenia Market | Deep Vein Thrombosis Market | Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market | Human Papilomavirus Market | Myelofibrosis Market | Postsurgical Pain Market | Stable Angina Market | Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Size | Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Angioedema Market | Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cll Market | Colorectal Cancer Market | Encephalitis Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Xerostomia Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Cluster Headache Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Pharma Licensing Services | Pressure Ulcers Market Size | Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market | Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Acute Coronary Syndrome Market | Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market | Ankylosing Spondylitis Market | Contraceptive Devices Market | Eczema Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market | NCFB Market | Vertigo Market | Nsclc Market | Prefilled Syringes Market | Multiple Myeloma Market | Parkinson's Disease Market | Actinic Keratosis Market | Allergic Conjunctivitis Market | Cervical Cancer Market Size | Concussions Market Size | Neurovascular Devices Market | Ventilator Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Obesity: A Global Concern

Weight Loss and Obesity Market

Obesity Treatment Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter