RelationalAI Unveils the AI Coprocessor and Runs Securely in the Snowflake Data Cloud with New Snowpark Container Services

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT -- RelationalAI, the industry’s first AI coprocessor for cloud platforms and language models, today announced its preview availability at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 . Customers can now run its AI coprocessor securely in the Data Cloud with Snowpark Container Services (private preview). RelationalAI’s relational knowledge graph system brings integrated support for graph analytics, reasoning, optimization, and other composite AI workloads to the Data Cloud, enabling better business decisions for customers.

“We’re excited for our AI coprocessor to pave the way for this emerging category. AI adoption is at an inflection point that demands a combination of innovative AI techniques to generate results in the Data Cloud that cannot be achieved in silos,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI. “Customers use RelationalAI and Snowflake today to implement intelligent applications with semantic layers on a data-centric foundation. We are delighted to partner with Snowflake to deliver this unique combined capability.”

“The emergence of language models has completely changed the computing landscape,” said Bob Muglia, Board Member at RelationalAI. “As transformative as language models are, their effectiveness can be further amplified when combined with cloud platforms and relational knowledge graphs. I believe this combination will define the future of computing, unlocking powerful capabilities and giving organizations new superpowers.”

Organizations developing intelligent solutions without RelationalAI are often faced with having to replicate their data and use specialized technology, like navigational graph databases, rule engines, and solvers. These point technologies reside outside the governed data framework and are typically neither cloud-native nor relational. With RelationalAI and Snowflake, organizations can build intelligent solutions where their data already lives, eliminating redundancies and reducing complexity, costs, and time to value.

RelationalAI is cloud-native, separating storage and compute, and is architecturally compatible with the Snowflake Data Cloud, offering advantages like zero-copy cloning, workload isolation, and effectively infinite storage and compute. RelationalAI is also built with the proven and trusted relational paradigm. These characteristics enable RelationalAI to seamlessly extend the Snowflake Data Cloud, making it the industry’s first, and only, AI coprocessor.

RelationalAI has demonstrated impressive early adoption across industries including financial services, retail, and telecommunications. Several notable organizations are using RelationalAI for business-critical workloads in production today.

“Thanks to RelationalAI, we’ve created a breakthrough in building intelligent data applications that understand our customer interactions and behaviors,” said Mark Austin, VP of Data Science and AI at AT&T. “Acting as an AI coprocessor, RelationalAI enables us to enhance our semantic models and perform sophisticated analysis like graph analytics to understand latent patterns in our data. We’re already seeing an impact in areas like reducing fraud, which has translated into significant business value in the first phase of our engagement. We are excited for the additional impact we expect to see as we leverage RelationalAI in additional use cases.”

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, announced the launch of Snowpark Container Services to expand the scope of Snowpark to help organizations run third-party software and full-stack applications like RelationalAI — all within their account. By being able to access and run commercial software and apps directly in their Snowflake account, our joint customers can seamlessly enhance the value of their data using cutting-edge tools without moving or compromising its security.

RelationalAI expands the use of Snowflake by enabling customers to harness their secure, governed data in Snowflake and innovate on a consistent platform, enhancing performance, and simplifying management, and expanding the scope of development that can be brought to the data.

“RelationalAI is a strong partner for knowledge graphs and other composite AI workloads,” said Jeff Hollan, Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “Our partnership with RelationalAI enables customers to drive more value with advanced composite AI capabilities like graph analytics, rules-based reasoning, and optimization, all within the Data Cloud. We are delighted that RelationalAI is enabling our customers to do more within their Snowflake environments.”

RelationalAI is demonstrating these capabilities at booth #2132-C at Snowflake Summit 2023 , taking place this week in Las Vegas. More information about today's announcement can be found here . To sign up for a preview of RelationalAI on the Snowflake Data Cloud contact us here .

About RelationalAI

Founded in 2017, RelationalAI is on a mission to simplify computing, with a vision for data-centric computing that enables people to tell computers what they want to do — without having to tell them how to do it. RelationalAI has brought to market the industry’s first AI coprocessor, based on relational knowledge graphs, enabling teams to efficiently build intelligent apps with enriched semantics. The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. Learn more at Relational.ai .