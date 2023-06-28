Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 27 June 2023, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 29 May 2023 (the "Notice of Meeting”).
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC* VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1. To re-elect Mr Michael Hodgson as a Director of the Company.
|46,688,443
|99.98%
|10,718
|0.02%
|46,699,161
|61.7%
|5,598
|2. To re-elect Mr Luis Azevedo as a Director of the Company.
|44,962,158
|96.28%
|1,737,003
|3.72%
|46,699,161
|61.7%
|5,600
|3. To re-elect Mr Michael Lynch-Bell as a Director of the Company.
|46,691,163
|99.99%
|7,003
|0.01%
|46,698,166
|61.7%
|5,595
|4. To re-elect Ms Carolina Margozzini as a Director of the Company.
|44,962,133
|96.28%
|1,737,003
|3.72%
|46,699,136
|61.7%
|5,625
|5. To re-elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon as a Director of the Company
|46,691,163
|99.99%
|7,003
|0.01%
|46,698,166
|61.7%
|5,595
|6. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 be received and adopted.
|46,694,011
|99.99%
|4,005
|0.01%
|46,698,016
|61.7%
|5,745
|7. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company.
|46,715,349
|99.97%
|12,007
|0.03%
|46,727,356
|61.7%
|5,516
|8. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement.
|46,719,774
|99.98%
|7,607
|0.02%
|46,727,381
|61.7%
|5,491
|9. That the Company have the ability to continue granting shares awards under the Serabi Gold 2020 Restricted Share Scheme until 26 June 2026 which is the date three (3) years from the date at which shareholder approval is being sought and that all unallocated share awards under the Serabi Gold 2020 Restricted Share Scheme are approved.
|42,381,424
|90.74%
|4,323,251
|9.26%
|46,704,675
|61.7%
|86
|10. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot shares in the Company up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.
|46,396,858
|99.59%
|189,812
|0.41%
|46,586,670
|61.5%
|118,091
|11. That subject to the passing of resolution 10, the Directors are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 and (b) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or slae under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.
|46,384,371
|99.57%
|202,299
|0.43%
|46,586,670
|61.5%
|118,091
|12. That subject to the passing of resolution 10, the Directors, in addition to the authority granted under resolution 11, are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 for the purpose of financing an acquisition or other capital investment and (b) ) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or sale under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.
|46,369,371
|99.53%
|217,274
|0.47%
|46,586,645
|61.5%
|118,116
* ISC – Issued Share Capital
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.
Enquiries
SERABI GOLD plc
Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line t +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Fínance Director m +44 (0)7710 151692
e contact@serabigold.com
BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited
Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396
PEEL HUNT LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister t +44 (0)20 7418 9000
TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868
CAMARCO
Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall t +44 (0)20 3757 4980
