Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jouko Toivanen

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 JUNE AT 10:00 AM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 27 June 2023.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jouko Toivanen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 34076/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

(2): Volume: 1365 Unit price: 0.479 EUR

(3): Volume: 133 Unit price: 0.480 EUR

(4): Volume: 1199 Unit price: 0.476 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.480 EUR

(6): Volume: 2102 Unit price: 0.484 EUR

(7): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.484 EUR

(8): Volume: 3531 Unit price: 0.484 EUR

(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 0.484 EUR

(10): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.4835 EUR

(11): Volume: 4235 Unit price: 0.4835 EUR

(12): Volume: 1333 Unit price: 0.4840 EUR

(13): Volume: 1024 Unit price: 0.4875 EUR

(14): Volume: 616 Unit price: 0.488 EUR

(15): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.4888 EUR

(16): Volume: 2036 Unit price: 0.488 EUR

(17): Volume: 74 Unit price: 0.489 EUR

(18): Volume: 9866 Unit price: 0.489 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(18): Volume: 32000 Volume weighted average price: 0.4855 EUR

Further information:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media