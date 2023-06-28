Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jouko Toivanen

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 JUNE AT 10:00 AM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 27 June 2023.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jouko Toivanen
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 34076/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
(2): Volume: 1365 Unit price: 0.479 EUR
(3): Volume: 133 Unit price: 0.480 EUR
(4): Volume: 1199 Unit price: 0.476 EUR
(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.480 EUR
(6): Volume: 2102 Unit price: 0.484 EUR
(7): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.484 EUR
(8): Volume: 3531 Unit price: 0.484 EUR
(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 0.484 EUR
(10): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.4835 EUR
(11): Volume: 4235 Unit price: 0.4835 EUR
(12): Volume: 1333 Unit price: 0.4840 EUR
(13): Volume: 1024 Unit price: 0.4875 EUR
(14): Volume: 616 Unit price: 0.488 EUR
(15): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.4888 EUR
(16): Volume: 2036 Unit price: 0.488 EUR
(17): Volume: 74 Unit price: 0.489 EUR
(18): Volume: 9866 Unit price: 0.489 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(18): Volume: 32000 Volume weighted average price: 0.4855 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media