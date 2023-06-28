Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation June 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)
Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on June 22, 2023:
- Total amount 8,859 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8552
Acquisitions on June 27, 2023:
- Total amount 173 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7200
Acquisitions in total:
- Total amount 9,032 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8527
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Björnman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 34103/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5209 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 2650 Unit price: 2.86 EUR
(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.87 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 8859 Volume weighted average price: 2.85525 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 173 Unit price: 2.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 173 Volume weighted average price: 2.72 EUR
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.