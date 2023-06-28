Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market Report 2023-2033: Expansion into Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma & COPD Therapies Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asthma & COPD Therapies Market will surpass US$47 billion in 2023



Expansion into Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



For the overall asthma and COPD market, expansion into the emerging markets will be of high importance in the years to come, in particular as the US and European markets become saturated and experience slow growth or decline due to patent expiry, generic competition and low healthcare budgets.

The economic troubles currently being experienced in a number of emerging markets are likely to lift over the next ten years, returning those nations to continued expansion of their healthcare systems and satisfaction of unmet treatment needs. Inhaled drugs will continue to be less affected by patent expiries, as long as the inhaler patents are intact. Advances in inhaler design will continue to be of vital importance to the market.



Nevertheless, the asthma and COPD market have a potential for a number of blockbuster drugs with increasingly segmented sub-groups of patients. The market also benefits from increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, coupled with the high economic cost of those diseases, revenues are expected to increase in the years to come. New combination drugs will drive growth.

The industry will also have more biologics and synthetic anti-inflammatory agents for both asthma and COPD, as companies look to identify and offer treatments for multiple patient sub-groups.

Future success will on long-term planning, to maximise the revenues for existing drugs (life cycle management), to successfully expand into emerging markets and to identify and address unmet needs in the patient population depend on novel and effective therapies.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases on Account of Increasing Pollution

Reducing Social Stigma Asthma and COPD

Strong Pipeline for Asthma Drugs

Market Opportunities

Telehealth

Porter's Five Forces

SWOT Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Major Drug Classes in the Treatment of Asthma and COPD

Bronchodilators

Beta2-Agonists

Anticholinergics

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Corticosteroids

Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists

Monoclonal Antibodies in the Treatment of Respiratory Disease

Combination Drugs

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cipla Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

GSK plc

Mundipharma

Novartis AG

Pulmatrix

Respiratorius AB

Sanofi SA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Transpire Bio

Verona Pharma plc

Viatris Inc

Segments Covered in the Report

Product

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Bronchodilators Monotherapy

Combination Drugs

Route of Administration

Oral

Inhaled

Others

Point of Sale

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

