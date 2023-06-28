Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market Report 2023-2033: Expansion into Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma & COPD Therapies Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asthma & COPD Therapies Market will surpass US$47 billion in 2023
Expansion into Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
For the overall asthma and COPD market, expansion into the emerging markets will be of high importance in the years to come, in particular as the US and European markets become saturated and experience slow growth or decline due to patent expiry, generic competition and low healthcare budgets.
The economic troubles currently being experienced in a number of emerging markets are likely to lift over the next ten years, returning those nations to continued expansion of their healthcare systems and satisfaction of unmet treatment needs. Inhaled drugs will continue to be less affected by patent expiries, as long as the inhaler patents are intact. Advances in inhaler design will continue to be of vital importance to the market.
Nevertheless, the asthma and COPD market have a potential for a number of blockbuster drugs with increasingly segmented sub-groups of patients. The market also benefits from increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, coupled with the high economic cost of those diseases, revenues are expected to increase in the years to come. New combination drugs will drive growth.
The industry will also have more biologics and synthetic anti-inflammatory agents for both asthma and COPD, as companies look to identify and offer treatments for multiple patient sub-groups.
Future success will on long-term planning, to maximise the revenues for existing drugs (life cycle management), to successfully expand into emerging markets and to identify and address unmet needs in the patient population depend on novel and effective therapies.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases on Account of Increasing Pollution
- Reducing Social Stigma Asthma and COPD
- Strong Pipeline for Asthma Drugs
Market Opportunities
- Telehealth
Porter's Five Forces
SWOT Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Major Drug Classes in the Treatment of Asthma and COPD
Bronchodilators
- Beta2-Agonists
- Anticholinergics
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Corticosteroids
- Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists
- Monoclonal Antibodies in the Treatment of Respiratory Disease
Combination Drugs
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- AstraZeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Cipla Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Grifols S.A.
- GSK plc
- Mundipharma
- Novartis AG
- Pulmatrix
- Respiratorius AB
- Sanofi SA
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Transpire Bio
- Verona Pharma plc
- Viatris Inc
Segments Covered in the Report
Product
- Anti-inflammatory Drugs
- Bronchodilators Monotherapy
- Combination Drugs
Route of Administration
- Oral
- Inhaled
- Others
Point of Sale
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Others
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
MEA
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
