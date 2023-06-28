CN Among Corporate Knights’ 2023 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada

English French

MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifteenth consecutive year, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has earned a place on the Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens list and placed first among its peers within the freight transport, all modes category.



“We are proud to be listed as one of the 50 Best Corporate Citizens in Canada and honoured to have received this recognition for 15 consecutive years. As a mover of the economy, our first place ranking among our peers in freight transportation stems from a long-standing commitment to integrate sustainability into our strategy and business model, setting ambitious targets, and driving for results.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN.

This recognition reflects CN’s commitment to Delivering Responsibly in all areas of its business. This means moving its customers’ goods safely and efficiently, attracting, retaining and engaging top talent, helping build stronger, safer communities, while adhering to the highest governance standards.



To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 286 large Canadian organizations against Canadian and global industry peers. Corporate Knights assessed companies’ performance using 25 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue, sustainable investment and supplier performance. For more information about the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the full rankings, visit https://www.corporateknights.com/rankings/best-50-rankings/2023-best-50-rankings/

