Interactions Named One of Comparably’s Best Places to Work

FRANKLIN, Mass., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactions , the world leader in conversational AI, today announced it has been named one of Comparably’s 2023 Best Places to Work. The company was honored in the “Best CEOs for Diversity” category in recognition of CEO Mike Iacobucci ’s leadership and longstanding commitment to a diverse, people-first workplace.



“Building a culture of inclusion has always been a top priority for us,” said Mary Clermont , chief people officer at Interactions. “We’re lucky to have our CEO who lives our values every day and strives to foster a diverse, supportive work culture. His transparency and dedication to leading by example over the last fifteen years have shaped Interactions into the compassionate, welcoming company it is today.”

The award recognizes the executive team’s commitment to open and transparent communication, company-wide diversity initiatives and an overall empathetic, people-centric culture. Winners were selected based on sentiment ratings from employees of color on Comparably.com.

“We simply try to treat everyone with respect and embrace diversity and everything else the same. It’s a tribute to the entire company for making Interactions a welcoming environment,” said Iacobucci. “You can’t fake this stuff.”

Interactions’ ongoing diversity initiatives include the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Steering Committee, the Women’s Leadership Group, “Real Talk” sessions on current events, celebrations for holidays and heritage months such as Diwali, Pride Month and Black History Month, and more.

For more information on Comparably’s Best Places to Work Awards and a full list of 2023 honorees, see here . For a full list of open positions at Interactions, visit careers.interactions.com .

About Interactions

Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly assimilate conversational AI and human understanding to enable businesses to engage with their customers in highly productive and satisfying conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, optichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering unprecedented improvements in the customer experience and significant cost savings for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.interactions.com .

Media contact:

Lauren Wry

lwry@launchsquad.com

802-782-5011





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21661b54-23a4-4335-a623-531cb672b22d