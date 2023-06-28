Orthodontics Market Size to Surpass USD 27.73 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.7%

Pune, India, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Orthodontics Market size was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 7.00 billion in 2023 to USD 27.73 billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Orthodontics procedures typically involve the correction and prevention of misaligned teeth and proper positioning of the jaw, which is also known as dentofacial orthopedics. Some of the major reasons behind more people seeking orthodontic treatments include awareness regarding maintaining good oral health and enhancing dental aesthetics. Moreover, the rising cases of dental disorders, such as cross-bite, malocclusion, and crooked teeth will further drive the orthodontics market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Orthodontics Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.





Key Industry Development:

February 2023: Koninklijke Philips N.V. teamed up with Candid Care Co. to offer an expansive range of oral healthcare products, which included teeth whitening solutions and orthodontic treatments.

Key Takeaways:

Orthodontics Market size in North America was USD 3.09 billion in 2022

Malocclusion of the teeth is becoming more prevalent, and the number of adults seeking treatment has significantly increased.

Increasing awareness about dental disorders driving the market growth.

By product type, the supplies segment is expected to dominate the market.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (U.S.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (U.S.)

Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)

TP Orthodontics, Inc. (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 27.73 Billion Base Year 2022 Orthodontics Market Size in 2022 USD 6.51 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 215 Segments covered Product Type, End-user and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Prevalence of Malocclusion to Augment Market Progress

The burden of malocclusion is rising across the world due to factors such as poor oral health, lack of awareness regarding orthodontic treatments, and lack of access to such treatments. The chances of being diagnosed with this dental disorder are higher in people suffering from osteogenesis imperfecta, which misshapes the teeth and causes weak bones. This factor is expected to boost the demand for orthodontic treatments, thereby augmenting the market progress.

However, possible side effects and high costs of treatments can restrict the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Instruments

Supplies

Fixed

Brackets

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Archwires

Others

Removable

Aligners

Retainers

Others

By End-user

Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market with Growing Adoption of Orthodontic Devices among Adults

North America is expected to dominate the global orthodontics market as a growing percentage of adults in the region are purchasing a wide range of orthodontic devices such as braces and clear aligners. This is attributed to the fact that they are becoming more aware of the significance and benefits of good oral health.

Europe held a major market share in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period as the region has a strong healthcare infrastructure and there is a greater focus on dental treatments.





Competitive Landscape:

Companies to Focus on Product Portfolios to Cement their Market Positions

Align Technology, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Ormco Corporation, are the top market players that captured a major share of the global market in 2022. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and retain their top positions in the industry by participating in various corporate strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships.

