Questex’s Hotec Operations Brings Together $350M+ in Buying Power at the JW Marriott Scottsdale

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a record-breaking 2022 event, Questex’s Hotec Operations returned with the largest conference in the event’s 20-year history. The 20th anniversary celebration, which took place at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa from June 12th to the 15th, provided the ideal backdrop for solidifying new relationships in a luxurious setting built for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and exceptional education. The smaller, more intimate environment that Hotec Operations curates allows for quality business partnerships to form at record speed, providing an unparalleled ROI and ROTI.



The event kicked off with an inspirational keynote, Always Forward – Moving from Fear to Purpose-Driven Business, presented by Bill Wooditch, Bestselling Author & Peak-Performance Business Training Coach, Bill Wooditch Enterprises. Hotec events strives not only to provide a space where connections can be made with ease but also to share content that inspires attendees to be their best selves on the job. Wooditch shared challenges he overcame both in business and his personal life plus, proven psychological adjustments he used as an entrepreneur to build success for himself and his team.

In addition to providing opportunities and insights to help attendees grow professionally, Hotec also strives to make progress and have a positive impact on the local community and beyond. At this year’s event, Hotec introduced new sustainability initiatives as parent company, Questex, moves to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Changes included a digital directory, more plant-based food options, recyclable badges and signage, less printed items and more.

To give back to the local community, Hotec partnered with Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to early childhood development. Attendees created backpacks filled with critical school supplies and donated books for Phoenix area elementary school students in need. Southwest Human Development’s David Reno, Senior Manager of Donor Relations said, “Southwest Human Development is honored to partner with Hotec Operations to lay a strong foundation for Arizona’s children. They see the value in bringing people together to support a cause that is so important to the communities in which they do business.”

Over the course of three days, Hotec Operations brought together 125 attending companies, 60 buyers and 98 suppliers, generating almost 1,200 face-to-face meetings.

From a buyer’s perspective, Jerry Wayman, Product Manager at BWH Hotel Group, praised the Hotec format, "The format is fun and also very efficient. It would normally take me months to meet with the 26 suppliers that I met with at Hotec in just two days. I highly recommend Hotec to everyone in the hospitality industry."

From a supplier perspective, Steve Tipton, SVP Sales & Marketing at DH Companies said, "It only takes one to make Hotec a success... now, seven great leads would be considered a home run. That is how my experience at Hotec Operations concluded. Without exception participating as a vendor is an extremely effective use of two days. The opportunity to have the DH Companies brand receive exposure during appointments and the wonderful social events is just exceptional. We will be back.”

Amy Vaxman, Vice President, Questex Hospitality Group, added, “As we reach the 20-year milestone for Hotec Operations, we are proud to share that 2023 was the latest event to date and hosted many newcomers including over 50% of buyers. We look forward to continuing to provide the hospitality operations and tech community with quality opportunities to meet, connect and learn.”

Back by popular demand was the STR keynote, presented by Emmy Hise, Senior Director of Hospitality Analytics, diving into US hotel performance and reporting that ADR and RevPAR are beginning to plateau, but profitability is expected to remain somewhat stable.

Hotec events have become widely known for their immersive networking functions, and this year’s western theme was no exception. Night two, attendees battled it out in a margarita and salsa making competition judged JW Marriott staff followed by a Wild Wild West closing celebration at the stunning Mummy Mountain.

The 2024 edition of Hotec Operations will be held from June 10th to the 13th, 2024. Location to be announced soon.

