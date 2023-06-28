Viventium Receives Easiest Admin and Highest User Adoption Badges and Published in 13 of G2’s Spring 2023 Payroll and HR Software Reports

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, released its Spring 2023 Reports on Payroll and HR software. Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution, achieved Easiest Admin and Highest User Adoption awards based on the responses of real users for each of the payroll and HR software-related questions featured in the G2 review form.



“Viventium is thrilled to continue to be recognized in G2 reports,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “We take much pride in the consistent assurance that our payroll and HR software suite built for the health services industry exceeds our clients’ expectations.”

Viventium achieved Easiest Admin and Highest User Adoption on the payroll and HR software reports by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the payroll and HR software categories. For inclusion in these reports, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Viventium) on Viventium’s G2 profile.



About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all fifty of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact press@viventium.com