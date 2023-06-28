Congress Recognizes AACOM’s 125th Anniversary

Bethesda, MD, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) thanks Congress for formally acknowledging AACOM’s 125th anniversary, and the value osteopathic care has extended to patients and communities over the past 125 years. U.S. Representatives Sam Graves (R-MO), Pat Ryan (D-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Dina Titus (D-NV), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Carol Miller (R-WV) and Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and Senator James Risch (R-ID) introduced the resolutions (H.Res.498/S.Res.283).

“The growth of our profession since our association’s formation has been a testament to the vision and enduring importance of the osteopathic principles and practice (OPP) pioneered by our founder, Dr. Andrew Taylor Still,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “We’ve come a long way since 1898, tripling in size over the past two decades alone. Our prosperity reflects the quality of care we offer and the needs we meet, and brings us closer to our goal of ensuring every patient has the option to receive care based on OPP. We thank Congress for recognizing our anniversary, commending our work and celebrating our students and DOs.”

"The five men and one woman who founded AACOM (formerly the Associated Colleges of Osteopathy) as osteopathic medical school presidents in 1898 had a visionary mission to create a consortium of colleges to address quality and standards of excellence in a rigorous medical curriculum, as well as student preparation before medical school acceptance,” said Museum of Osteopathic Medicine Director Jason Haxton, MA, DO (hc). “It is inspiring to see the growth of the profession since these small but significant beginnings."

Osteopathic medicine is one of the fastest growing healthcare sectors. Osteopathic medical students currently represent 25 percent of our country’s future physicians, a number projected to grow to one third of all medical students by 2030. Sixty percent of osteopathic medical schools are located in Health Professional Shortage Areas, and 88 percent have a stated public commitment to rural health.

