FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank Promote Nathan Fansher

WABASH, Ind., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) and its banking subsidiary, Crossroads Bank, announce that Nathan Fansher has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, effective July 3, 2023. Fansher joined the Bank in 2007 as a Credit Analyst. Most recently, he has served as Senior Vice President of Credit Administration.



Nate will be responsible for managing the bank’s asset quality and lending portfolio to ensure it continues to meet the company's standards. He will also oversee the lending initiatives of the bank's mortgage, consumer, and leasing areas.

"Nate has demonstrated outstanding leadership capabilities and excellent credit judgment in support of the bank's strategic plan," said President and CEO Roger Cromer. “I look forward to Nate’s continuing contributions to our management team.”

Nate is a graduate of Manchester University and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Nate is also active in the community serving on many non-profit boards.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation, providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at 260-563-3185