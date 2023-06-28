Enovis™ Completes Acquisition of Novastep®

Wilmington, DE, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that it closed the acquisition of Novastep®, a subsidiary of Amplitude Surgical SA (Paris: AMPLI), and global developer of clinically proven foot and ankle solutions.

Novastep strengthens Enovis’ position in the growing bunion segment with its best-in-class MIS bunion system, Pecaplasty®, which accelerates U.S. growth. In addition, Novastep’s portfolio of CE marked forefoot and midfoot implants and robust OUS channel further the company’s international strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Novastep’s talented team to Enovis where we will work together to develop the next generation of foot and ankle solutions that improve patient outcomes,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis.

To learn more, please visit: www.enovis.com/novastep .





