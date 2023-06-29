ICG : Block Listing Application

29 June 2023

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”) – Block Listing Application

The Company wishes to announce that an application has been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 89,809 ordinary shares of 26 ¼ p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time as a result of the exercise of share options pursuant to the ICG Save As You Earn scheme and also to satisfy future vesting of awards under the Company's other schemes.

When issued, the Ordinary Shares under the block listing will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective on 30 June 2023.

This disclosure is made pursuant to paragraph 3.5.5R of the Listing Rules.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344