29 June 2023, 08:30

Sdiptech acquires Danish Kemi-tech

Sdiptech AB (publ) has entered into an agreement to acquire Kemi-tech ApS, a leading provider in tailored chemical solutions for industrial water treatment. The company has an operating profit of approximately DKK 12 million.

Based in Hedensted, Denmark, Kemi-tech is specialised in the chemical treatment of all types of water-carrying systems. The company’s products ensure that steam boilers, cooling systems and district heating plants run more efficiently, save energy and last longer. Superior solutions have over time enabled the company to establish a strong market position delivering to stable customers within energy, food & beverages and industrials.

“Kemi-tech has a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, helping businesses to enhance their operations while also reducing their environmental impact. A business model with long-term customer relationships and steady repeat purchases enables stability. The company’s strong track record in environmental solutions perfectly aligns with our own mission to deliver sustainable and innovative technologies supported by long-term growth trends", says Fredrik Navjord, Head of Resource Efficiency at Sdiptech.

“Kemi-tech remains dedicated to drive innovation and staying at the forefront of the industry. We continually invest in R&D to develop the best solutions that address emerging challenges and deliver value to our customers. With access to Sdiptech's resources and network, Kemi-tech will further strengthen its position and accelerate growth trajectory. Our customers, suppliers and employees can expect a seamless transition as we become part of Sdiptech, and there will be no changes in the management”, says Nikolaj Riis Harter CEO and founder of Kemi-tech.

The acquisition of Kemi-tech aligns perfectly with Sdiptech's vision of providing niched technologies that contributes to more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Kemi-tech is Sdiptech’s second business unit in Denmark and will be included in the business area Resource Efficiency. The acquisition is expected to be completed after the Danish Business Authority's approval during the summer 2023. More information about Kemi-tech is available on the company's website: https://www.kemi-tech.eu/.



For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & Sustainability Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 29 June 2023 at 08:30 CEST.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,800 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

