New research finds Imprivata digital identity solutions accelerated emergency COVID-19 vaccine delivery for Northern Ireland Public Health Service

UXBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata , the digital identity company for life-and mission-critical industries, announced today that its identity and access management solutions accelerated COVID-19 vaccine delivery in new research published in the peer reviewed journal Therapeutic Advances in Vaccines and Immunotherapy. Deployment of its single sign-on (SSO) and identity governance solutions by the South Eastern Health and Social Care (HSC) Trust in Northern Ireland enabled it to establish and rapidly stand up a new vaccine delivery facility in response to high COVID-19 vaccine demand during the peak of the pandemic.



“This research underscores just how valuable time is in healthcare and the life-critical difference that identity and access management technology makes,” said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Customer Strategy, Healthcare, at Imprivata. “Clinicians need instant access to critical information systems based on their specific roles, with access rights and permissions that move with them. Technology that automates identity services and processes strengthens data security while allowing clinicians to focus on what’s most paramount – patient care.”

Already leveraging Imprivata’s SSO solution and conducting a pilot of its identity governance technology, The South Eastern HSC Trust rapidly pivoted to securely provision and authenticate 500 new vaccine delivery personnel in just 25 minutes. This allowed the facility to provide immunizations faster during the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, whereas manual provisioning often takes days hours or days.

Journal article author, Dr. George A Gellert, said, “Given the use case of identity and access management technology, future delays in enabling hundreds or thousands of clinicians with rapid and secure access critical systems during a crisis can –and should—be averted.”

The newly and rapidly deployed Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center operated for 12 hours per day, seven days a week with a maximum delivery capability of up to 4000 patients per day.

This article, “Leveraging identity and access management technology to accelerate emergency COVID-19 vaccine delivery,” by Dr. George A. Gellert, MD and published in Therapeutic Advances in Vaccines and Immunotherapy is accessible under Open Access at no cost on the Internet. It can be read here.

