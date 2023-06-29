NetBet Partners with Spinmatic

LONDON, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet, a globally renowned online gaming and sports betting operator, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Spinmatic, a prominent provider of innovative casino games. Through this strategic partnership, NetBet will seamlessly integrate Spinmatic's popular titles into its extensive gaming library, providing its vast community of players with an unmatched variety of high-quality games.

Both NetBet and Spinmatic share a deep commitment to delivering premium gaming content, combined with cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interfaces. This partnership is a testament to their mutual dedication to providing players with the most entertaining and immersive gaming experiences available.

Spinmatic, has emerged as a trailblazer in the casino game development sector, known for its remarkable attention to detail and commitment to quality. With a diverse portfolio spanning various genres, Spinmatic has gained recognition for its ability to captivate players with engaging gameplay mechanics and stunning graphics.

Among the exciting games developed by Spinmatic, the partnership will showcase three notable titles: Book of Eon, Caishen’s Treasure and Egyptian Stone. These games have quickly become fan favorites, offering an unparalleled gaming experience.

NetBet’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Spinmatic. Their dedication to crafting exceptional games perfectly aligns with our mission to offer our players the best gaming experiences. The addition of their games will undoubtedly captivate our players and further enhance our portfolio."