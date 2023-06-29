Wearable Devices Unveils New Bidirectional Unity Plugin Compatible with Mudra Inspire Product

- The Bidirectional Unity Plugin provides touchless interaction and control for companies and enterprises developing on Unity supported platforms -

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the completion of the development of its new bidirectional plugin for Unity, a game engine supporting desktop, mobile, console, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platforms, establishing a live communication channel between the Unity game engine and the Mudra Inspire neural input wristband. The innovative plugin integrates touchless interaction and control into Unity supported platforms, expanding software development opportunities and enabling commercial companies and enterprises to create increasingly customized experiences for their users.



The plugin represents a significant milestone in Wearable Devices’ commitment to providing powerful tools to unlock the potential of touchless interaction experiences for human-computer interactions and extended reality experiences through wearables. The plugin supports both iOS and Android operating systems.

The key benefits and features of the plugin include:

Versatile integration capabilities: with the plugin, integrating touchless interaction and control functionalities is now instant and effortless. Various gesture type schemes: the plugin grants access to a wide range of functions, including discrete, continuous, and air-touch gesture types. Familiar gestures using relaxed spatial body postures: the use of subtle finger movements for point, click, and drag and drop commands are used for tap to select, pinch to scroll, swipe, slide to unlock, and navigate to any area of interest. Real-time bidirectional communication: the plugin establishes a live communication channel between Unity and the Mudra Inspire neural wristband, facilitating the transmission of precise gesture data in real-time for seamless interaction and synchronization.

“This new plugin represents a significant leap forward in enhancing interactivity and pushing the boundaries of user experiences as well as significantly expanding our potential target customer base. We are delighted to offer this new Unity plugin to potential B2B business partners, thus providing them with an easy way to integrate touchless spatial interactions into their products and services," commented Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Our AI-based neural input wristband offers a natural way to capture gesture intent which does not mandate users to hold physical objects or be within the field of view of a gesture camera.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”.

