Data Storage Corporation Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract with a Leading Business Process Solutions Provider

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, announced today that it has secured a multi-million dollar contract with a leading provider of end-to-end business processes for customers globally through its CloudFirst subsidiary. The Company has been contracted to provide cloud based infrastructure to support the client’s large data sets with 24x7 dedicated support as well as provide data recovery solutions to keep the client’s business running at full performance during planned maintenance or unplanned downtime.



Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We are proud to have secured this substantial subscription-based contract with a leading business process solutions provider who has customers around the world. This client was looking to outsource their power systems and following an extensive analysis, they deemed our company and solutions to be superior to competitors on the market. Specifically, we were selected given our ability to execute and deliver a fully managed solution that addresses the client’s needs while enabling increased support as they grow over time. We are currently implementing our solutions and look forward to exploring additional opportunities with this client in the future.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

Safe Harbor Provision

Contact:

