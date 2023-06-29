Evli Plc: Managers' Transactions – Pessala

English Finnish

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS JUNE 29, 2023 AT 4:00 PM (EET/EEST)



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pessala, Kim

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Plc

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766_20230629134745_21

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-28

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12086 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12086 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





EVLI PLC





Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





