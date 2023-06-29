Hennessey Welcomes Grand Touring Automobiles as Exclusive Canadian Retailer

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Hennessey Special Vehicles expands its North American footprint with ‘Hennessey Toronto’



The partnership with Grand Touring Automobiles in Toronto, Canada, encompasses a portfolio including many of the world's finest hypercar and luxury brands

Hennessey Toronto, with its experienced product experts, will provide specialized sales and unparalleled service for Venom F5 Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution clientele

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is a global leader in technology, finance, and business

SEALY, Texas, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is proud to announce the opening of ‘Hennessey Toronto’ in Canada through its partnership with renowned luxury retailer Grand Touring Automobiles.

As an international center of business and finance, Toronto is well-placed demographically and geographically to cater to discerning Hennessey customers. As Canada's largest city and the fourth most populated metropolis in North America, the potential market for the Texan brand’s hypercars is significant.

Grand Touring Automobiles is based less than two miles from Toronto’s thriving financial district, where Hennessey’s flagship Venom F5 hypercar is featured alongside other premium brands the retailer represents, including Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.

Paul Cummings, dealer principal, and CEO: “On behalf of Grand Touring Automobiles and myself, we are honored to represent Hennessey Special Vehicles in Canada. The Hennessey product portfolio is the best-in-class of American performance and hypercars. We look forward to capturing the full potential for the brand in Canada and working with the Hennessey family and team.”

Hennessey Toronto will offer customers the acclaimed American-made hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5, in open-top ‘Roadster’ and track-focused ‘Revolution’ forms. Engineered to exceed 300 mph and boasting 1,817 bhp from its 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 engine, the Venom F5 is unique, exclusive, and devastatingly fast. Armed with the world’s most powerful production car engine, a carbon-fiber chassis, and a body that delivers a dry weight under 3,000 pounds, the Venom F5 can sprint from 0-200 kph (0-124 mph) in just 4.7 seconds.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: "We are very pleased to partner with Grand Touring Automobiles. The knowledge and professionalism of their team will provide personalized ownership for buyers in Canada. The company's portfolio includes some of the most prestigious brands in the world. We are honored to work with a group that shares our family ideals, brand vision, and desire to deliver the ultimate customer experience."

Customers in Canada interested in owning a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster or Revolution should contact Grand Touring Automobiles at +1 4165301880, or visit GrandTouringAutos.com.

About Grand Touring Automobiles

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Polestar, RIMAC, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety, and style – a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan and Oakville (coming soon), Alberta locations in Calgary, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers Canada's largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 90 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. An open-top Roadster and track-focused ‘Revolution’ variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022 and 2023 respectively, each boasting the F5’s prodigious Fury engine with 1,817 bhp. As a result, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of ‘making fast cars faster’.

