Anastomosis Device Market is Expected to Reach $4.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anastomosis Device industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. As surgical procedures continue to advance, the demand for reliable and efficient methods of joining blood vessels, intestines, and other anatomical structures remains high. Anastomosis devices are expected to play a crucial role in achieving secure and successful connections, reducing complications, and enhancing patient outcomes. The near future holds promising developments in this industry, with advancements in technology, materials, and design. Innovations such as robotic-assisted anastomosis devices, biocompatible materials, and real-time imaging guidance will improve precision, minimize surgical trauma, and shorten operation times. Furthermore, the increasing focus on minimally invasive procedures will drive the demand for smaller, more flexible, and easily deployable anastomosis devices. As the industry evolves, collaboration among medical device manufacturers, surgeons, and regulatory bodies will be essential to ensure the safety, efficacy, and standardized utilization of these devices, ultimately revolutionizing surgical practices and improving patient care worldwide.

Anastomosis Device market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.0 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing incidence of target diseases, the subsequent growth in the number of surgical procedures, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the anastomosis device market’s growth.

Anastomosis Device Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $3.0 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $4.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing healthcare markets in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing number of surgical procedures worldwide

Anastomosis Device market major players covered in the report, such as:

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Artivion Inc. (US)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Teleflex (US)

Meril Life Sciences (India)

Surgical Specialties Corporation (US)

Péters Surgical (France)

DemeTECH Corporation (US)

Purple Surgical (UK)

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

BioSintex (Romania)

Lotus Surgicals (India)

Mellon Medical (Netherlands)

Frankenman International (China)

EndoEvolution (US)

Welfare Medical (UK) and Unisur Lifecare (India)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the anastomosis device market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Surgical Staplers

Manual Surgical Staplers

Powered Surgical Staplers

Surgical Sutures

Absorbable Sutures

Synthetic Sutures

Polyglactin 910 Sutures

Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures

Polydioxanone Sutures

Polyglycolic Acid Sutures

Other Synthetic Sutures

Natural Sutures

Non-Absorbable Sutures

Polypropylene Sutures

Nylon Sutures

Stainless Steel Sutures

Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

Automated Suturing Devices

Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Biological Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Fibrin-Based Sealants & Adhesives

Collagen-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Albumin-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

PEG Hydrogel-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Cyanoacrylate-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Urethane-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Other Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

By Application

Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Anastomosis Device market include:

Medical device manufacturers and suppliers: These stakeholders develop, produce, and distribute anastomosis devices to healthcare facilities.

Surgeons and surgical teams: They are the end users who rely on anastomosis devices during surgical procedures.

Hospitals and healthcare institutions: They play a role as purchasers and users of anastomosis devices, ensuring availability and accessibility for surgeons and patients.

Regulatory bodies and government agencies: They oversee the safety, quality, and compliance standards of anastomosis devices.

Research institutions and academic organizations: They contribute to the market through studies, clinical trials, and advancements in surgical techniques involving anastomosis devices.

Patients: They benefit from the successful use of anastomosis devices, which can improve surgical outcomes and promote faster recovery.

Professional societies, associations, and healthcare payers: They influence the market by setting guidelines, standards, and reimbursement policies related to the utilization of anastomosis devices.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, Intuitive Surgical Inc. launched the surgical stapler, SureForm, equipped with SmartFire technology, which is an integrated software.

In March 2021, Johnson & Johnson (US) launched the ECHELON+ Stapler, a powered surgical stapler designed to reduce complications in surgery through more uniform tissue compression and better staple formation.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anastomosis device market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

