IBN Designated Official Media Partner of the DealFlow Events June 2023 SPAC Conference

RYE, N.Y., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 60+ brands, today announces that it has been selected as the official media partner for The SPAC Conference 2023, hosted by DealFlow Financial Products, Inc. (“DealFlow Events”). The conference will be held June 28-29 at the Westchester Country Club on Biltmore Avenue in Rye, New York.

The two-day event is the largest forum for networking and discussion of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs") and alternative IPO techniques.

Featuring 35+ key speakers, the industry flagship SPAC conference will be attended by leading brokerages, law firms, seasoned institutional investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and SPAC investors, well-connected investor relations professionals, private equity representatives, SPAC targets, deal advisors, and a host of other professionals.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of the conference via an array of influential digital channels to an audience of management teams, seasoned investors, financial journalists, and the broader public.

IBN will deploy state-of-the-art communications services to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, event sponsors, and the conference through multi-brand social media strategies and via its syndication network. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of extensive online channels, including 60+ IBN brands with an outreach of 2+ million followers.

“Our SPAC Conference series is a key part of our overall strategy to generate awareness of the various structures available for financial transactions. We are very pleased to continue collaborating with IBN as they continue to raise the visibility of our events throughout the online investment community,” said Steven Dresner , CEO of DealFlow Events. “We appreciate their highly professional and energetic team.”

Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN, added, “Over the past two decades, DealFlow Events has become a key leader in the financial events space. This is especially true for niche events such as the SPAC Conference where attendees can learn from well-established experts and create new opportunities with each other. Given the interest rate environment, geopolitical changes and broader market uncertainty, it’s important for executive teams to be well informed of all the options available for raising capital. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Steven and his team at DealFlow Events.”

To register and explore different ticket options, visit https://spacconference.com/tickets/

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. IBN has amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers.

