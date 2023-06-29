Carahsoft Named Ping Identity Distribution Partner of the Year for 2022

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Distribution Partner of the Year by Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise. The award was announced at Ping’s 2023 Sales Kickoff and acknowledged Carahsoft’s outstanding achievements and innovations for driving business for the company.



As Ping Identity’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft has worked together with Ping Identity to expand its reach within the Public Sector market. In 2022, Carahsoft enabled exponential growth from the previous year and leveraged marketing activities and events to connect Ping with channel and technology alliance partners. In addition, through Carahsoft’s support, Ping Identity was named a vendor on Carahsoft’s Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Cybersecurity Multi-Award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) and is now able to offer agencies procurement of the company’s Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) products through the Carahsoft Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This year, Carahsoft and Ping also hosted an executive briefing session where Ping’s top leaders presented Ping’s vision, roadmap and ICAM maturity models.

“We are honored to be named the Ping Identity Distribution Partner of the Year,” said Tyler Nelson, Sales Manager who leads the Ping Identity Team at Carahsoft. “This achievement was possible through the hard work of our dedicated sales and marketing teams in collaboration with our essential reseller partners. Together we understand the importance of ICAM, Multi-Factor Authentication and Zero Trust solutions for the Government to maintain security and are committed to providing easy access to acquire those technologies. We look forward to continued growth in our partnership with Ping Identity and reaching new heights in the future.”

"This award recognizes the distributor who prioritized a partnership with Ping Identity, achieved sales goals through comprehensive marketing campaigns, and committed to engagement with the Ping sales team,” said Alex Ryals, VP of Channel Sales at Ping Identity. “Carahsoft has shown immense creativity in executing a growth plan in our Federal business, and we continue to be grateful for their partnership.”

