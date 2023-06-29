UPDATE -- Lotto.com Introduces Innovative Digital Scratch Tickets, Redefining the Lottery Experience

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , a leading digital lottery platform, announced their digital scratch tickets offering – an innovative solution that transforms how traditional physical scratch tickets are played. This groundbreaking and first-to-market offering marks a significant milestone in the industry, solidifying Lotto.com's position as an innovator and pioneer in the digital lottery space.



Traditionally, scratch tickets have been a beloved part of the lottery experience, offering an element of surprise and instant gratification. Lotto.com's digital scratch tickets are currently available in Texas and Colorado, beginning in December 2022 and March 2023 respectively, with plans to expand to additional states. This new offering allows customers to order and play official state lottery scratch tickets "winever"™, on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device. By providing the convenience of ordering scratch tickets digitally, Lotto.com aims to attract new players and generate incremental funds for the good causes supported by lotteries, thus expanding the positive impact on state-sponsored initiatives.

Integrating cutting-edge technology and a seamless user interface design gives customers the opportunity to experience the thrill of playing a physical scratch ticket in a digital setting. When a customer orders a scratch ticket via the Lotto.com online platform, they can use their mouse or touchscreen, depending on their device, to "scratch" the screen and reveal their scanned ticket and potential prize. Winnings up to the state’s retail claim threshold are immediately deposited into the customers' account, and the prizes can be redeemed for cash or used to order additional lottery tickets on the platform. In cases of larger wins, Lotto.com facilitates the customer’s efforts to make the claim directly from the official state lottery.

To ensure a secure and trustworthy environment for customers to enjoy their lottery experiences, Lotto.com engaged Bulletproof Solutions Inc. ™, a (GLI) company, to complete a comprehensive, rigorous test of the functionality, features, and core compliance requirements of the platform. As a result, Lotto.com's digital scratch ticket offering passed the test flawlessly, validating the assurance to customers that their online experience is safe and secure.

“We're constantly innovating to deliver the best customer experience possible, and with scratch tickets making up approximately two-thirds of the $100+ billion U.S. lottery market, we are thrilled to announce this incredible offering and new dimension to our online lottery platform,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We're particularly proud to have been tested by industry-leader Bulletproof Solutions Inc. as this seal of approval further validates Lotto.com’s high standards of security and integrity.”

Customers in Texas and Colorado can order and play official state lottery scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. The offering will be expanded to additional states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION: