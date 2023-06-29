New York, USA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sepsis Market Size and Share to Grow by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies Developing Therapies - Regeneron, Merck, Shionogi, Sentien Biotechnologies, Basilea, Vivacelle Bio, Sanofi, BioAegis, Pharmazz

According to DelveInsight's’ estimates, the sepsis market in 7MM is expected to show good positive growth, during the forecast period (2023–2032), mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of female predominance and elderly population. In addition, the launch of emerging therapies such as Alirocumab, Imipenem, Cilastatin and Relebactam, Cefiderocol, SBI-101, and others by key companies will also propel the growth of the sepsis market in the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Sepsis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current sepsis treatment practices, sepsis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted sepsis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sepsis Market Report

Sepsis market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

It is estimated that sepsis shows an increasing trend during the forecasted period (2023–2032) in the 7MM.

Globally, leading sepsis companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Shionogi Inc., Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica, Vivacelle Bio, SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Grifols, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Sanofi, BioAegis Therapeutics, Pharmazz, ARTCLINE GmbH, Revimmune SAS, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical Co., LTD, Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical R&D Co., Ltd., Matisse Pharmaceuticals, CGE Healthcare, and others are developing novel sepsis drugs that can be available in the sepsis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel sepsis drugs that can be available in the sepsis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for sepsis treatment include Alirocumab, Imipenem, Cilastatin and Relebactam, Cefiderocol, SBI-101, Ceftobiprole medocaril, VBI-S, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major sepsis market share @ Sepsis Market Report

Sepsis Overview

Sepsis is a potentially fatal organ failure caused by the body’s response to infection. If not identified and treated promptly, it can result in septic shock, multiple organ failure, and death. It is the most common significant infection complication, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where it is a major source of maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality. Diarrhoeal disorders and lower respiratory infections are the leading causes of sepsis and sepsis-related death in all ages. However, non-communicable diseases are on the rise; one-third of sepsis cases and nearly half of all sepsis-related deaths are caused by an underlying injury or chronic condition.

Sepsis is a medical emergency that can manifest with a variety of signs and symptoms at various periods. Fever or low temperature and shivering, changed mental status, trouble breathing/rapid breathing, elevated heart rate, weak pulse/low blood pressure, decreased urine output, cyanotic or mottled skin, chilly extremities, and acute physical pain or discomfort are all warning signs and sepsis symptoms. Suspecting sepsis is an important first step towards early detection and sepsis diagnosis.





Sepsis Epidemiology Segmentation

The sepsis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current sepsis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The sepsis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Sepsis Incidence

Sepsis Gender-specific Incident Cases

Sepsis Age-specific Incident Cases

Sepsis Treatable Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Sepsis epidemiology trends @ Sepsis Epidemiological Insights

Sepsis Treatment Market

Sepsis treatment differs depending on the location and origin of the initial infection, the organs involved, and the amount of any damage. As soon as sepsis is detected, it should be treated as a medical emergency as swiftly and efficiently as possible. Sepsis treatment is divided into two categories: antimicrobial treatment and all-purpose supportive treatment. Today, the typical treatment for sepsis consists primarily of aiming to eradicate the focus through interventions such as interventional radiology or surgical techniques for source control, as well as the prompt administration of empirically targeted antibiotics. Additional critical care measures, including vasopressor administration, mechanical ventilation, and renal replacement therapy (supportive therapy), are employed for specific organ support. Adjunctive sepsis treatments can be employed in addition to these criteria.

Xigris (drotrecogin alfa (Eli-Lilly)) is a human Activated Protein C recombinant. It is given via intravenous infusion. The US FDA approved it in November 2001 for individuals with severe sepsis and a high risk of death. Xigris is not recommended for pediatric patients. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Xigris in 2002 for the treatment of adult patients with severe sepsis and multiple organ failure when combined with the highest standard of care.

In 2017, the FDA approved GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a medication developed by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, for the treatment of septic shock. Angiotensin II elevates blood pressure through increasing vasoconstriction and aldosterone release. Angiotensin II acts directly on the artery wall by binding to the G-protein-coupled angiotensin II receptor type 1 on vascular smooth muscle cells, causing Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent phosphorylation of myosin and smooth muscle contraction.

To know more about sepsis treatment, visit @ Sepsis Treatment Drugs

Key Sepsis Therapies and Companies

Alirocumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Imipenem, Cilastatin and Relebactam: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Cefiderocol: Shionogi Inc.

SBI-101: Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

Ceftobiprole medocaril: Basilea Pharmaceutica

VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for sepsis @ Drugs for Sepsis Treatment

Sepsis Market Dynamics

The sepsis market is expected to change in the coming years. An increase in financing for sepsis-related research efforts and increased investments in intensive R&D activities such as new blood culture methodologies for diagnosing and treating chronic infections, are also expected to cushion sepsis market growth. Furthermore, technical advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics, together with an increasing demand for speedy and precise findings, are expected to create profitable prospects for the sepsis market. Various technical breakthroughs have resulted in the emergence of novel immunological and molecular biomarkers that enable the early identification of sepsis, which will accelerate the growth rate of the sepsis market in the future.

Additionally, the expanding healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of advanced data analytics technologies, are likely to drive sepsis market expansion. Furthermore, increased awareness among patients and clinicians about chronic diseases and hospital-acquired infections dampens sepsis market growth during the forecast period (2023–2032). Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the sepsis market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the sepsis market. The sepsis market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the sepsis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Sepsis Companies Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Shionogi Inc., Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica, Vivacelle Bio, SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Grifols, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Sanofi, BioAegis Therapeutics, Pharmazz, ARTCLINE GmbH, Revimmune SAS, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical Co., LTD, Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical R&D Co., Ltd., Matisse Pharmaceuticals, CGE Healthcare, and others Key Sepsis Therapies Alirocumab, Imipenem, Cilastatin and Relebactam, Cefiderocol, SBI-101, Ceftobiprole medocaril, VBI-S, and others

Scope of the Sepsis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Sepsis current marketed and emerging therapies

Sepsis current marketed and emerging therapies Sepsis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sepsis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sepsis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Sepsis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about sepsis drugs in development @ Sepsis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Sepsis Market Key Insights 2. Sepsis Market Report Introduction 3. Sepsis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Sepsis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Sepsis Treatment and Management 7. Sepsis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Sepsis Marketed Drugs 10. Sepsis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Sepsis Market Analysis 12. Sepsis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Sepsis Epidemiology Forecast

Sepsis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted sepsis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Sepsis Pipeline

Sepsis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key sepsis companies, including SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Grifols, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Regeneron, Sanofi, BioAegis Therapeutics, Pharmazz, ARTCLINE GmbH, Vivacelle Bio, Shionogi, Revimmune SAS, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical Co., LTD, Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical R&D Co., Ltd., Matisse Pharmaceuticals, CGE Healthcare, among others.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sepsis diagnostics companies, including BD, Cytovale™ Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Danaher, T2 Biosystems Inc, Luminex Corporation, Bruker, Immunexpress Inc, Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Seegene Inc, Boditech Med Inc, among others.

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key community-acquired bacterial pneumonia companies, including as Allergan, Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc, Combioxin SA, Takeda, among others.

Community-acquired Pneumonia Pipeline

Community-acquired Pneumonia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key community-acquired pneumonia companies, including Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical, among others.

Pneumonia Market

Pneumonia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pneumonia companies, including Pfizer, Affinivax, Merck Sharp &Dohme Corp., Vaxcyte, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Alopecia Market | Invasive Candidiasis Market | Bronchial Spasm Market | Chronic Gout Market | Hpv-Induced Cancers Market | Meningioma Market | Lewy Body Dementia Market | Anti-Gbm Disease Market | Colorectal Cancer CRC Market | Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | AIDS Related Kaposis Sarcoma Market | Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market | Tropical Spastic Paraparesis Market | Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis SPMS Market | Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Reactive Airway Disease Market | Ptosis Market | AL Amyloidosis Market | Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter