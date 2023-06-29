CSL Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report

English French

MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation services, today released its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report. Published annually, the report highlights CSL's achievements in key areas such as decarbonization, marine pollution prevention, employee well-being, community engagement, and corporate governance.



“Our report aims to inform and empower our customers, employees, suppliers, and communities by openly sharing our actions in promoting a sustainable future for marine transportation and the world at large,” said Louis Martel, President and CEO. “Every year, we have steadily enhanced our report to align with what matters most to our stakeholders and with the highest reporting standards.”

Key Highlights from the 2022 Report

Environmental

80% reduction in life-cycle emissions using B100 biofuel on eight vessels

8% of the total energy consumed by CSL ships is renewable

15% increase in recycling as a percentage of total waste on CSL ships

90% reduction in plastic water bottle use in the CSL Americas fleet

Social

0.5 lost-time injury frequency rate

47% of new hires at shore were women

1% of net profit was donated to charity and disaster relief

Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People and one of Montreal’s Top Employers

Governance

100% of employees completed compliance training



The 2022 Report provides transparent data-driven insights into CSL’s progress towards its sustainability goals and its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Performance results are disclosed in an ESG scorecard against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Marine Transportation Industry Standard.

“As CSL expands into exciting new horizons within the marine sector, our unwavering commitment to people and the environment will always remain at the core of our business,” Mr. Martel continued. “We will always prioritize decisions and practices that have a positive and meaningful impact on people and our planet.”

Click here or visit the CSL website at www.cslships.com to read or download the 2022 CSL Corporate Sustainability Report.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

