Cleanfarms certified as a Great Place to Work®

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, Cleanfarms put itself to the “Great Place to Work®” test and the verdict is in. Exceeding each of its key criteria, Cleanfarms is now certified as a Great Place to Work®, illustrating the synergy between staff members’ passions for keeping Canadian farms clean and working together to bring innovative solutions to life.



With a team spanning the country, Cleanfarms leverages a breadth of expertise and experience to expand opportunities to achieve zero waste from agriculture, from coast to coast. Underpinned by a culture of support, forward-thinking, and continuous improvement, this group shares a passion for promoting sustainability in agriculture and collaborating to bring innovative and ecological waste management solutions to farmers.

A drive to understand and improve the experience and output of the Cleanfarms team inspired the organization's participation in the Great Place to Work® certification. Joining the ranks of hundreds of inspiring organizations globally, Cleanfarms has earned recognition from Great Place to Work® for its unwavering commitment to its culture and staff's well-being.

"Going through the certification process was a unique opportunity to reflect on the culture we've worked hard to foster and to hear directly from our staff about their experiences," says Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. The certification process entailed an anonymous staff survey to benchmark satisfaction in key areas such as management, communication practices and more.

Cleanfarms analyzed the survey results, not just to measure achievements but also to identify opportunities to strengthen the organization to meet the demands of the young and dynamic field of endeavour. The vast majority of the team agreed that Cleanfarms is a great workplace, highlighting cohesive and collaborative direction offered by its management team, community contribution and access to training as just some of the contributing factors. And demonstrating a strong commitment to continuous improvement, they offered valued suggestions for how to continue to grow in a positive way that will be addressed over the months to come.

Friesen continues, "Receiving this certification represents our core values of putting people first and doing what's right. We accept it with pride and recognize it as a celebration of our culture and community. We understand that when our team is well taken care of, they are better equipped to extend that care to others through the work we do."

Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® is an important step for Cleanfarms. The certification sets the standard for the organization's ongoing commitment to helping its team and culture thrive year after year.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, ag plastics industries. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

